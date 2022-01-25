The Freeman Arts Pavilion — a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a fundraising arts nonprofit based near Selbyville — recently welcomed Patricia “Patti” Kim and Michael Wigley to its board of directors. Kim and Wigley join the established board and act as fiduciaries to guide the foundation and its mission toward “sustainability while maintaining best practices in governance and financial management.”
Kim has more than 20 years of legal experience advising on litigation, employment and compliance-related matters for corporate clients. She currently is a lawyer at Micro Focus, one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world, with more than 12,000 employees in 48 countries and more than 40,000 customers worldwide. In her role, Kim leads a team of lawyers and legal professionals who advise on and manage legal issues around the world.
Throughout her legal career, Kim has been active in pro bono and volunteer activities, including representing a wrongly convicted individual on death row, volunteering on behalf of people experiencing homelessness, representing children suffering from abuse and neglect, and applying for benefits on behalf of veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Kim previously served on the board of directors for the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania, which provides free legal assistance to those living with and affected by HIV.
“Giving back has always been important to me, and the Board is an incredible opportunity to contribute in a different way,” she said of the Freeman Arts Pavilion role. “My father was an artist in South Korea, and while he did not pursue that passion after he moved to the United States over 50 years ago, his love of the arts, along with my community growing up, provided me opportunities at a very young age to express myself through the arts,” she said, adding that she played the piano and cello, and had schooling that included an arts curriculum.
“These opportunities had a significant impact on my personal growth and well-being and gave me an outlet outside of my usual daily activities. Access can change, or even save lives, and I am thrilled to be a part of advancing this mission.”
Wigley is the president and as a managing principal for Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. In that role, he oversees the architecture and administrative departments. He has more than 35 years of experience in the preparation of feasibility studies, architectural design of new buildings, building renovations and site planning.
He has managed the design efforts of both large and small-scale projects — including public safety facilities; museums; schools; banks; commercial, office and government buildings; multi- and single-family residential properties, and recreational facilities. His achievements have included design project awards and project recognition in national publications. Wigley was also a long-time board member of the Salisbury (Md.) Arts & Entertainment District.
“Growing up, my parents encouraged exposure to a variety of arts-related interests — music, drawing, children’s playhouse attendance, furniture design, museums and art gallery patronage. That exposure indeed directed me to a career of architecture, and toward a great appreciation of the arts as a catalyst for creative thinking,” he said. “There’s something special happening at [Freeman Arts] and if I can be a small part of its evolution as one of the region’s top venues and advocates for the performing and visual arts — I’m all in.”
“As our organization continues to grow with programming and access, our team internally also has to expand and Patti and Mike bring great skills to complement our vision and that growth,” said Michelle Freeman, chairwoman and president. “We are thrilled to have them as members of our board of directors.”
Freeman Arts Pavilion is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, with a purpose of “creating experiences that elevate the human spirit.”