The Freeman Arts Pavilion recently released even more shows to its 2021 season and announced the public on-sale date for all August and September performances.
The fundraising arts nonprofit revealed a dozen more performances to its 14th season, which now totals 63 events. Due to popular demand and to create the best purchase experience possible, performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, or Thursday, June 10.
The acts announced May 21 include, Locals Under the Lights on July 7; The Reagan Years on July 8; Mike Super — Magic & Illusion on July 15; Dark Star Orchestra on July 28; Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience on July 30; United States Coast Guard Band on Aug. 2; country music artist Lee Brice on Aug. 5; Journeyman: A Tribute to Eric Clapton on Aug. 6; Grammy Award winners Tedeschi Trucks on Aug. 17; Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on Aug. 20; The University of Delaware Music Spectacular on Sept. 16 and the annual Arts and Jazz Festival returns on Sept. 18.
In addition to the newly announced shows, performances also on-sale include Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Tower of Power, Foreigner, Steve Earle and Los Lobos, The Commodores, Melissa Etheridge, Blackberry Smoke and more.
This season will feature pod seating, to allow for proper physical distancing, with each pod able to seat up to four patrons. Patrons will also bring their own chairs to all performances.
As an arts nonprofit, Freeman Arts can offer performances for all ages to enjoy with the support of local organizations, such as its Season Sponsors, who include Schell Brothers and Sodoka Inc. (Sara Chase Carlson). For more information, visit freemanarts.org.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation. Grant support is also provided by the Delaware Division of the Arts, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, the Sussex County Council and the State of Delaware.