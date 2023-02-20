The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced its first set of performances for the summer of 2023, with tickets going on sale Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24. The list contains 19 performances from June through August — some performers who have graced the Freeman stage many times and some who are new to the venue.
Kicking off the season will be “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” a live musical adaptation of the popular Scholastic book series by TheatreWorksUSA, featuring Ms. Frizzle and the gang. Admission is free; registration begins Thursday, Feb. 23.
Styx arrives June 3, bringing four decades of hits to the Freeman Arts Pavilion, including “Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man” and “Lady.” Tickets for Styx go on sale Thursday, Feb. 23.
Country singer-songwriter Carly Pearce performs June 4, bringing her Grammy Award-winning talent to Freeman on the heels of a new album coming out March 24. Tickets for Carly Pearce go on sale Feb. 23.
Next up, BAM Percussion, with their unique “comedy percussion” show, featuring rhythm and jokes galore, performs free of charge on June 8; registration for that show begins on Feb. 23.
On June 9, Trombone Shorty returns to Freeman with Orleans Avenue and supporting performers Mavis Staples, Yola and Devon Gilfillian. Tickets for Trombone Shorty’s show go on sale Feb. 23.
Kashmir, the No. 1 Led Zeppelin tribute band in the nation, will rock the Freeman stage on June 10, with ticket sales beginning on Feb. 23.
Comedian Brian Regan, referred to by Vanity Fair magazine as “the funniest comedian alive,” takes the stage on June 15, with ticket sales starting on Friday, Feb. 24.
Darius Rucker returns to Freeman on June 16, with his hit newest hit “My Masterpiece” now out ahead of his next album. Tickets to the Rucker show go on sale Feb. 24.
Five-time Grammy winner Keb’ Mo’ brings the fruits of his five-decade career, starting with Jefferson Airplane and continuing into the development of his own groundbreaking sound, to Freeman on June 17. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 23.
Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023 hits the stage on June 23 with special guests Iration, The Expendables, Passafire and DJ Mackle offering up Grammy-nominated reggae sounds. Tickets for Rebelution go on sale Feb. 23.
“The American Band,” Grand Funk Railroad, comes to Freeman on June 24, bringing the 1970s back with two founding members and three newer members with their own vast and varied careers touring with some of the biggest rock bands. Tickets for Grand Funk Railroad go on sale Feb. 23.
Kicking off the July 4 holiday with patriotic style will be a free performance by the 287th Army Band on July 1. Known as “The Governor’s Own,” the 287th’s catalog includes marches and Americana, as well as a variety of popular tunes. Registration for the free show begins on Feb. 23.
On July 5, The Head and the Heart + The Revivalists with Jamie Wyatt brings an acclaimed Seattle band to Freeman. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
“Rain: A Beatles Tribute” brings the Fab Four’s song list to the Freeman Stage for an acclaimed “theatrical event” on July 12, with tickets going on sale Feb. 23.
The Mavericks bring their boundary-crossing musical style, encompassing country, rock and Tex-Mex, to Freeman on July 30; tickets go on sale Feb. 23.
The Sons of Mysto, violinist brothers Malcolm and Umoja, interpret reggae, American pop and their own creation with accompaniment by a DJ and a drummer. They will perform at the Freeman Arts Pavilion on Aug. 3; admission is free, with registration beginning Feb. 23.
As announced last week, Jason Mraz & His SuperBand bring Mraz’s hit songs to southern Delaware on Aug. 8, with tickets going on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.
Diana Krall, the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, performs for Freeman’s audience on Aug. 11, with tickets going on sale Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
The final performance of the “first set” for summer 2023 is Lady A, best known for their nine-time platinum hit “Need You Now.” Lady A hits the Freeman stage on Aug. 25; tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.
Freeman also announced this week that popular local band Love Seed Mama Jump will perform at the venue’s Backstage Pass Party fundraising event on April 15 at the Hyatt Dewey Beach.
Unless otherwise noted, ticket sales for the summer series begin at 9 a.m.
For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.freemanarts.org. For tickets to the Backstage Pass Party, go to www.freemanarts.org/backstage.