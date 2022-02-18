The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced the first performances of its 2022 summer concert series. The list hits genres from country to jazz to R&B, and includes a free performance where the audience becomes the “choir."
The outdoor venue — a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a fundraising arts nonprofit located near Selbyville — will celebrate its 15th season with a mix of dance, theater, children’s performances and live music.
The first set of performances announced include the free show “Choir! Choir! Choir!” sponsored by the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, on June 16; country artist Cole Swindell on June 18; Patti LaBelle on June 22; Bonnie Raitt on June 24; Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis on June 25; Rebelution with special guests Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Mackle on June 26; Yacht Rock Revue on July 9; and Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Aug. 19.
Tickets for these performances go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at freemanarts.org. Ticket prices start at $49 for the shows that are not free of charge.
This year’s lineup will be announced continually as performances are confirmed, as opposed to all at once, to better align with the touring industry, said Executive Director Patti Grimes.
“To make this change a little easier, patrons can expect performance announcements on Fridays public ticket sales to begin the following Thursday,” she said.
Tickets will be sold as fixed-seating or general admission, or a combination of the two, depending on the performance. The pandemic-induced “pods” of the past two seasons have been replaced with individual seating.
“Most shows will have the option of both” general admission and fixed-seating, Grimes said. “In the fixed-seating sections, patrons will be able to select their own seat during the ticket purchase process and chairs are provided. In the general admission areas, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis and patrons will be able to set their seats wherever they’d like in those sections,” she said.
Last year was the inaugural season as the Freeman Arts Pavilion, a new venue style for the nonprofit. The new layout featured a Grand Green, an expanded main entrance and a Lower Lawn to enjoy pre-performance food and beverages. The expansive Grand Green allowed for additional restrooms and beverage stations. As staff prepared for this season, updates to the venue are being made, based on customer feedback, to better suit concertgoers in 2022, according to Grimes.
Those updates include paved and expanded 12-foot walkways throughout the venue; adding a third and direct exit from the Grand Green; additional concessions and restroom areas on the Grand Green; moving the Box Office to Main Gate; re-grading and irrigation on the Grand Green; and new entrance features designed to expedite entry.
This season will also feature the return of fixed-seating events. Because the Grand Green is more expansive, that layout will have more room between seats and the rows. Additionally, many events will have a combination of fixed seating and general admission, where patrons bring their own chairs, Grimes said.
“What’s great about the new venue is it allows for more space to comfortably offer this type of seating again,” she said. “Patrons will also have the option to choose which seating they’d like to utilize, which is new this year.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is approved for more than 4,000 seats.
“In 2022, we will be operating at a capacity of a little over 3,000 patrons, depending on the performance and artist,” Grimes said. “Each year we are progressing toward the final capacity of 4,000 seats as we refine our operations, programs and plans,” she said.
For more information on performances and tickets, visit www.freemanarts.org.