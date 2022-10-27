For the upcoming Sea Witch Festival in Rehoboth Beach, DART will be offering free parking, free express bus service from the Lewes Transit Center and Rehoboth Park & Ride, and free rides on Route 201 to the festivities all day on Saturday, Oct. 29. To kick off the 25th Anniversary of DART’s Stuff the Bus Thanksgiving Food Drive, riders are being encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item and place them in collection boxes at either Park & Ride location and/or inside the collection boxes onboard the DART buses.
The bus service to Rehoboth begins at 6 a.m. and will shuttle festivalgoers to a temporary location at the Henlopen Hotel on the Rehoboth boardwalk, since Rehoboth Avenue will be closed for the parade. Up until 5 p.m., riders should board at the Henlopen Hotel to return to the Park & Rides. After 5 p.m., Route 201 will resume service to and from its regular stop on Rehoboth Avenue at the bandstand (near the restrooms). The last trip from downtown Rehoboth is at 10:30 p.m.
