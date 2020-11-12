A handmade, knitted blanket, made by members of the Frankford Public Library’s Hooks & Needles Group, is being raffled to raise money for library events.
“The money we raise will help us have better programs,” said Marlene Biddinger of the Fundraising Committee, adding that it will be used to buy books and DVDs.
“Also, we work closely with the Town of Frankford. The Town just had trick-or-treating for children, and the library and local businesses donated the candy, so we try to support the community,” she said.
The library receives funding from Sussex County, “but you never have enough, with all our different programs and materials we give out to kids for crafts,” Biddinger said.
“For example, we have a book club and a knitting club for adults. The library bought something that winds the wool and a pom-pom maker. We want people to come in and tell the librarians what kind of programs they want at the library,” she said.
Tickets for the blanket raffle cost $1 for one or $5 for six, and are available at the library or from any board member.
Ticket sales began Oct. 19 and will end on Dec. 11. The drawing will be on Monday, Dec. 14, at the library. Ticketholders don’t have to be present to win.