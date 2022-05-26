Frankford Public Library will go “Under the Sea” for its summer reading programs this year, with special events and activities highlighting the natural wonders that lie beneath the waves.
The library is working in partnership with the University of Delaware’s College of Marine Studies for a series of fun and educational events throughout the summer, according to Kimberley West, youth programs director for the library.
Other collaborations and special performances coming to the library this summer include the Salisbury Zoo’s Zoo to You program and a Reptile Wonders program, West said. Also appearing at the library will be magicians and Carlos the Juggler “with help from the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, since he juggles fire,” West said.
The library will hold a Summer Reading Kick-Off on Friday, June 10, starting at 6 p.m. at Frankford Community Park. The free family-oriented event will feature food, live music, crafts, games and door prizes, as well as an opportunity to sign up for the summer reading program.
Sign-up can also be done at the library, West said.
The library will also be offering summer fun for adults, according to Sandra Meyers, adult programming librarian at the Frankford facility.
“Author talks” featuring local/regional authors will continue, with Gloria Murawski, author of “The Other Side of the Bed” scheduled to appear in June. Ed Moran will talk about his latest book, “The Dreamcatcher of Rehoboth Beach,” in July. In August, local author Aislinn Archer will discuss her debut novel, “Once Upon a Dream,” as well as its two sequels in her fantasy-romance series set in coastal Delaware.
There will also be opportunities for adults to stretch their creative muscles with some crafty classes, including a hat-decoration class (to use as a hanging decoration) on May 23, and on jewelrymaking, with instructor Ria Carraro on June 23, Meyers said. Teens are also invited to the jewelry class.
Other programs continuing through the summer include the Hooks & Needles needlecrafting group, which meets every Monday at 1 p.m. Gentle Yoga classes with instructor Bonnie Russell are held each Tuesday at 11 a.m. (for a drop-in fee of $10 per class and a monthly fee of $40).
On the first Friday of each month, the library’s Book Circle meets. The books for the summer will be “Mrs. Parrish” in June, “One Door Away from Heaven” in July and “The Last Thing He Told Me” in August, Meyers said.
A special program on preventing falls will be held on Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Learning about health and fun foods will be the focus of Kid Cuisine and Teen Cuisine programs during the summer months, according to West.
For more information on the Frankford Public Library’s summer programs, check the library’s Facebook page, or its website at www.frankford.lib.de.us, or call the library at (302) 732-9351. The library is located at 8 Main Street, Frankford.