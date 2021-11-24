Frankford puts its holiday sparkle on this weekend as Christmas in the Park kicks off the town’s annual holiday light display with music, holiday sweets and, of course, the Jolly Old Elf.
The festivities will get under way at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, with music by Indian River High School band and choir students, according to organizer Mike Vaughn.
Robbie Murray of Envision Frankford, the community organization that has sponsored Christmas in the Park for seven years, said volunteers have been working on setting up the holiday light display in the park for several weeks.
“We usually start the first weekend in November,” Murray said. “People just come in as they can” and help set up the ever-growing display in the park, which will be lighted through at least the end of December.
This year, Murray said, several “first responder” lighted pieces have been added, as well as an elf-on-a-sled display. In all, there are about 50 lighted decorations in 10 different displays in the park. Also new this year, one of the park pavilions will be lighted during the park’s open hours, so visitors can have a place to sit and enjoy the displays.
Organizations sponsoring displays include The Father’s House, Antioch AME Church, Frankford United Methodist Church, the Frankford Public Library, the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company and Envision Frankford.
Envision Frankford will provide free cookies and hot cocoa, and Freebirds Mobile Bar will be selling festive coffee drinks and hot cider — a new addition for this year’s event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos; visitors should bring their own cameras.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no tree-lighting ceremony or official opening for Christmas in the Park, and the Santa house wasn’t open, but the display was open weekly for people to walk through and enjoy. That continues this year, with the park open each Wednesday evening in December from 6 to 8 pm. Murray said the lights will be on every night so passersby can enjoy them from their vehicles as well.
Santa is due to arrive in the park around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, followed by the tree-lighting at 6:30 p.m. Before the tree-lighting, entertainment will be provided by the IRHS students, and by the library. Traditionally, Vaughn said, “about 40 or 50 kids come up on the stage” to sing some Christmas songs, ending with “Here Comes Santa Claus” just as the big guy makes his appearance.
Because of the displays, the park will be closed during the day through Jan. 11, Murray said. The park will be open on Wednesday evenings Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.