The community group Envision Frankford will host a Drive-in-Movie Night at the Frankford Town Park on Friday, Aug. 21, at dusk.
Cars will park on the grass parking area across from the town park itself. Since snacks will not be for sale at the event, so moviegoers should bring their own popcorn — or their snacks of choice.
Envision Frankford has had to cancel several events since the emergency declarations by Gov. John Carney because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has made an effort to come up with alternatives.
At Easter, for example, the group canceled its annual Easter Egg Hunt, but replaced it with a “drive-through” visit with the Easter Bunny at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company.
Now, the drive-in movie replaces the movie nights that had previously been held in the town park, which has been closed due to the health crisis.
The movie shown on Aug. 21 will be “Trolls World Tour,” which is rated PG. It features “Trolls” favorites Poppy and Branch, who embark on a mission to unite six tribes of “trolls” across the planet who are divided over their choices of music.
“Trolls World Tour” characters are voiced by a slate of popular actors, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Justin Timberlake and Ozzy Osbourne.
For now, the park will remain closed to the public except for special events such as the drive-in movie.