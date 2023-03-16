“Art Through the Ages” is the title of an exhibit of works created by Lewes artist Howard Schroeder. The art exhibit will be held at Fort Miles Museum on Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19, and on Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. Exhibit hours will be offered from noon to 4 p.m. each Saturday and 1-4 p.m. each Sunday.
There will be a $5 fee to view the exhibit, which includes admission to the Howard Schroeder Gallery. In addition to enjoying his collection of artworks, visitors are welcome to tour Fort Miles Museum & Historical Area.
Howard S. Schroeder was born in the Bronx, N.Y., in 1910. He was stationed at Fort Miles in Lewes during World War II. He and his wife, Marian, stayed in Lewes after the war, raising six children while Howard Schroeder built his reputation as an artist and art teacher.
The exhibit celebrates his work, described as “a wonderful legacy for art lovers everywhere and an amazing collection paying homage to coastal Delaware throughout much of the 20th century.”
Jim Pierce, president of Fort Miles Museum, said, “Fort Miles Museum is very pleased to continue its relationship with the family of Howard Schroeder through this show. We believe it is a unique opportunity to see over 40 works of art that are housed in the Schroeder family private collections.”
John Schroeder, son of Howard Schroeder, said, “Schroeder family members are delighted we can make available a number of our father’s paintings for public viewing during this show. There will be scenes of Lewes, some of which date back to the early 1940s, that local residents will particularly enjoy, as well as paintings completed during Dad’s travels abroad.”
John Schroeder will be on hand to talk about his father’s life and art at noon on Sunday, March 19 and 26, as a precursor to the exhibit. Seats can be reserved by emailing info@fortmilesmuseum.org (seats are included with the exhibit ticket price). For more information on Fort Miles Museum & Historical Area, go to www.destateparks.com/fortmiles.