Berlin, Md., has always been special to Gee Williams.
Born and raised in the little town 9 miles west of Ocean City, Md., he served on the town council and was mayor from 2008 to 2020, and he is proud of the charm that draws locals and tourists to special events, shops and restaurants downtown.
But Berlin hasn’t always been a destination, said the 74-year-old Williams — who, before his retirement, was a newspaper editor for 30 years. There was a time it could best be described as dying, but through hard work and determination, the town was brought back to life. Williams watched that process and recently wrote the book “Turn Your Town Around,” a guide to perking up other stagnant towns.
The 181-page paperback contains information and advice from Williams — who, during a recent conversation, explained that Berlin, like many towns nationwide, didn’t recover from the Great Depression in the 1930s and early 1940s, when businesses failed and unemployment increased.
“At that time, people and businesses went toward larger communities in each region. After that, shopping centers and malls started to take the place of local businesses that couldn’t adapt. In Berlin’s case, there were more businesses in the ’70s downtown that were not used as retail stores but were boarded up and used for storage as successful businesses prospered in Ocean City. The town was gradually slipping away, and everything that was economic was in Ocean City and the beach resorts,” Williams said.
But small towns offer what big cities sometimes can’t — unique character. Knowing that, businesswomen and businessmen — such as the late Jim Barrett, who owned a car dealership in Berlin and was on the board of Worcester County (Md.) Commissioners for many years — partnered with Bill Freeman, owner of The Treasure Chest jewelry store. Together, they bought a building that was once a 5-and-10-cent store and created retail space on the first floor and second-floor apartments.
At first, some townsfolk were skeptical, but the retail units and apartments rented quickly, making other property owners “really take notice,” Williams said.
Barrett and others also invested in The Atlantic Hotel, described by Williams as a crown jewel of the early 20th century, but a structure that had fallen into disrepair. It took years, but the Victorian-style hotel was revitalized and is now the downtown centerpiece.
“This is a story about the revitalization of the community of Berlin in the 1970s, in the ’80s and what has continued until this day. It has not stopped, nor should it,” said Williams — who, with his wife, Betsy, a retired teacher and guidance counselor, has one daughter, who is a teacher in Berlin, and two grown grandchildren.
“One thing that sets Berlin apart is our quality of life,” as well as how welcome visitors feel, he wrote, sharing the example of a Main Street shop employee who left her store and accompanied a customer to another, nearby shop that sold what she was looking for.
“After the purchase was completed, the store owner returned to her own shop, not expecting anything other than the satisfaction of helping someone to purchase a gift. But to her surprise, in the days and weeks that followed, through social media, the visiting shopper widely shared her great experience shopping in Berlin. Over time, this resulted in many additional new shoppers from other communities,” Williams wrote.
“This shopper was treated as a welcome guest, not a stranger, and it made a lasting impact among our local shop owners and employees that benefits downtown businesses to this day.”
“Turn Your Town Around” is for sale at The Greyhound—An Indie Bookstore, one of the local businesses Williams profiles in the book. The book is priced at $22.99, and is also available through Bookshop.org, other leading retailers and from the publisher at www.secantpublishing.com.