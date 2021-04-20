Civil liberties and constitutional law expert Nadine Strossen will join the Lewes Public Library’s “Lives in the Law” lecture series for an online discussion April 26 at 5 p.m. She will be in conversation with legal scholar and Lewes Public Library Distinguished Lecturer Ronald Collins.
Strossen served as president of the American Civil Liberties Union from 1991 to 2008, the first woman to head the nation’s largest and oldest civil liberties organization. She is the John Marshall Harlan II Professor of Law, Emerita, at New York Law School and has written, taught, and advocated extensively in the areas of constitutional law and civil liberties. Her 2018 book, “Hate: Why We Should Resist It with Free Speech, Not Censorship,” has been praised by ideologically-diverse experts.
“Nadine Strossen has been labeled ’the First Lady of Liberty,’ and understandably so. When it comes to the Constitution, she can debate the best with a combination of savoir-faire and skilled scrutiny. Never one to flee the scene of confronting controversial issues, there is in her the Shakespearean spirit of a Saint Crispian’s Day soldier,” said Collins, creator of the “Lives in the Law” lecture series.
The live, Zoom-based discussion is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register. The program is meant for laypersons and specialists alike, with questions and comments from the audience encouraged.
Collins is the former Harold S. Shefelman Scholar at the University of Washington Law School. He served as a Supreme Court Fellow for Chief Justice Warren Burger and is editor of the weekly blog “First Amendment News.” He also serves on the editorial board of SCOTUSblog and is the author of books ranging in topics from free speech to artificial intelligence and campaign finance law. He is co-director of the History Book Festival and is the library’s first Distinguished Lecturer.
