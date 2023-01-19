A “Hollywood-grade” stunt performance will provide just the cinematic excitement the 2023 Fire & Ice Festival needs to put the finishing touch on its “Lights, Camera, Action” theme, with last-minute details coming together this week for the popular wintertime festival.
The festival kicks off on Friday, Jan. 27, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 29.
Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday, Jan. 18, that she had spent the morning briefing festival organizers on what she said will be a “high-flying,” action-packed show” at the Bethany Beach bandstand on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Saturday night’s entertainment in Bethany Beach will also include “a really cool LED light show,” Weaver said.
The show was put together in recent days to take the place of a fireworks show, which would not be possible this year because there is still only one open beach access point in downtown Bethany Beach following an October storm that heavily damaged the town’s beachfront.
Weaver said she learned on Jan. 9 that the “fireworks were not happening,” due to the lack of beach access and, literally, the lack of beach needed for approval of the show by the state fire marshal.
She said that reality check was followed by a “crash course” on her part on possible alternative entertainment forms, which ranged from lasers to robotic dinosaurs.
“You name it, we have looked into it,” Weaver said. “I’ve definitely thrown it all out there,” and she lauded officials from the Town of Bethany Beach who helped facilitate what she feels will be a truly unique show, and very apropos of the event’s cinematic theme.
Weaver said she is excited to see the community coming together to support the festival.
“It’s just been so much fun to watch this grow,” she said. “Just to watch how into it people get” makes all the hard work and preparation worthwhile, she said.
In addition to the displays of ice sculptures in locales from Dagsboro to Fenwick Island, there will be a full slate of activities designed to bring both locals and visitors out for a weekend packed with activities, she said.
Some new and noteworthy activities in this year’s Fire & Ice Festival include:
• A bonfire at Millville Boardwalk, with a unique twist: the firewood will be trees that were used in the Festival of Trees charity event during the holiday season, and it will be overseen by the Millville Volunteer Fire Company (and will also include s’mores and a visiting fire truck for children to explore);
• A 900-pound ice luge at Salted Vines Winery;
• Matinees at the iconic Clayton Theatre in Dagsboro, featuring a little thematic fire for the adults (“Inferno”) and ice for the kids (“Ice Age”);
• The new Bays Benefit, with proceeds going to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, to be held at the Fenwick Shores hotel in Fenwick Island and featuring a “Weekend at Bernie’s” theme; and
• An ice rink in Bethany Beach, benefiting the Lord Baltimore PTO.
To bring even more cinematic flair to the weekend, anyone who attends any of the events is being encouraged to dress up — whether that means donning a costume representing a favorite movie character or simply putting on some “red carpet” bling.
The weekend “is just going to be really fun,” said Weaver, adding that every year she is impressed once again by the cooperation, creativity and community support shown by area businesses who have a hand in its success.
“We just orchestrate the logistics,” she said of the Chamber. “It’s the businesses that make it really fun.”
Weaver said people should be sure to get tickets early to any event that requires them, because “they will likely sell out before the weekend begins." For more information on dates and times of all the Fire & Ice events and to purchase tickets, visit the event website, at www.fireandice.com.