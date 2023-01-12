Although the sixth Fire & Ice Festival doesn’t officially kick off until Jan. 27, the community has a chance to give it a hearty “Cheers!” this weekend as area bartenders get their creative juices flowing for the Fire & Ice Drink Competition.
Following along with the festival’s “Lights, Camera, Action” theme for 2023, the bartenders will create drinks based on movies. Although tickets for the competition itself are no longer available, the competitors will showcase their entries in their home establishments throughout the festival.
Proceeds from the drink competition this year benefit Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department & Cancer Center in Millville.
Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, is a judge for the drink competition.
“Rebecca and I are really looking forward to this event in such a great part of our community,” he added of his wife. “It’s a premier weekend during the shrinking off-season that we have in Sussex County, and we’re thrilled to be the beneficiary this year.
“I know Beebe’s presence has grown in what we call the South Coastal area with more medical offices being built, anchored by the South Coastal Health Campus with the emergency department and cancer center,” he said, urging those with tickets to the competition to “be sure to say hi.”
The festival has, in recent years, moved beyond its Bethany Beach origins to encompass several area locations. This year, in addition to Bethany Beach, Fire & Ice action will take place in Ocean View, Millville, Fenwick Island and Dagsboro.
Instead of the Hollywood “Walk of Fame,” festival-goers can stroll multiple “Walk of Fame” ice sculpture tours featuring the “Lights, Camera, Action” theme. In addition, live ice-sculpture demonstrations, an ice-skating rink, a winter maze, drink tastings, a beer garden, music, movies and bonfires will add to the fun, and will add a welcome off-season spotlight to area businesses.
Presented by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, Hotel Bethany Beach, Delaware Office of Tourism, Bethany Beach Books and the Town of Bethany Beach, the festival is also sponsored by the Town of Ocean View, Millville Boardwalk, Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery and 67 other local businesses.
“We are excited to be bringing the Fire & Ice Festival to the Quiet Resorts for its sixth year,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “The support of local businesses will make this year’s event even bigger. The sculpture tour is comprised entirely of pieces sponsored by Chamber businesses, many of whom are working together to make the overall experience fun and memorable for all festival-goers.”
Here is a look at what’s happening where during the three-day Fire & Ice Festival:
• Bethany Beach is hosting fun festival activities throughout the entire weekend. On Friday, Jan. 27, the ice rink is back! On Saturday, Jan. 28, ice sculptures provided by The Ice God will be the main feature, with the lineup of events including a “Walk of Fame” ice sculpture tour, live ice-carving demonstration and a movie on the bandstand.
• Ocean View’s John West Park will again be the site of a Fire & Ice beer garden, after its popular debut in 2022. On Friday Jan. 27, the park will transform into a beer garden, and a “Walk of Fame” ice-sculpture tour will complement a screening of the classic movie “Notorious.” There will also be a “Labryinth” Winter Maze and more to take in at the park. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the beer garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a live music performance by Notes on the Beach from noon to 2 p.m.
• Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery has its own “Walk of Fame” ice-sculpture tour on Friday, Jan. 27. It will include a 900-pound ice luge, live DJ, Fiona’s Food Truck, and food truck sales benefiting Santa’s Letters.
• The Millville Boardwalk — Activities at this Millville entertainment complex will make their debut on Friday, Jan. 27, with a bonfire and s’mores, a “Walk of Fame” Ice Tour, characters from “Frozen” and Disney karaoke. The bonfire will be managed by and benefit the Millville Volunteer Fire Company.
• Chili cookoff — It’s not the Oscars, but this year’s Fire & Ice Chili Cookoff brings some heat in the form of a little friendly competition between some of the best chili cooks in the area. Proceeds will benefit the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, which will also host the event this year. A ticket purchase includes up to 25 chilis to taste, cornbread and saltines, a choice of beverage from the cash bar, ice sculptures, music, ice and ice cream. Tickets also serve as raffle tickets toward an “Oscar-worthy” prize.
• Tasting Tour — The Fire & Ice Drink Tasting Tour takes place throughout the festival weekend. Purchase a Tasting Tour card and bring it to each participating restaurant to taste its signature Fire & Ice “Lights, Camera, Action!” themed cocktail. The drink card will be honored throughout the weekend. The Tasting Tour will benefit Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Emergency Department & Cancer Center.
• Bays Benefit — Warm up with a “Weekend at Bernie’s”-themed event on Saturday, Jan. 28, benefiting the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. The Fenwick Shores hotel will be hosting this limited ticketed event. Food will be provided by Matt’s Fish Camp—Fenwick, and libations will be provided by the Brew Masters from Ocean View Brewery.
• Clayton Matinee — What’s a Hollywood-themed festival without a chance to go to the movies? Sponsored by Heather’s HomeWorks, the Dagsboro Clayton Theater will be showing matinees on Sunday, Jan. 29, at noon and 3 p.m. An ice sculpture will be on-site. Visit the Clayton Theater website for tickets and to learn more about Delaware’s only single-screen theater.
The festival wraps up on Sunday, Jan. 29.
For full event schedule, times, and tickets for the Chili Cookoff, Tasting Tour and Bays Benefit, visit fireandicede.com. For more information call (302) 539-2100.