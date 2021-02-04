The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, with Presenting Sponsor Bethany Beach Ocean Suites, will celebrate the fourth annual Fire & Ice Festival in February, a weekend-long family-friendly winter festival showcasing brilliant ice sculptures and supporting the local business community. The 2021 “Delmarvalous” theme will highlight the area’s pristine natural attractions and unique blend of small-town charm with first-class shopping, dining and culture.
The event will look different this year, as all federal, state and local mandates in regard to COVID-19 will be followed. There may be limited capacities and ticket options — stay tuned for further information by following along on fireandicede.com.
The 2021 Fire & Ice Festival officially kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites with the Fire & Ice “Delmarvalous” Drink Competition, showcasing locally-owned Blu Steel Vodka and Sagamore Spirits. Local bartenders will compete to be named the “Delmarvalous” Drink Champion. The event proceeds will benefit Nemours duPont Pediatrics & Senior Care, Sussex Campus.
The festival continues Feb. 26-28, 2021, throughout The Quiet Resorts region. Activities will be available for enjoyment throughout the day and ice sculptures will be lit up at night. A live sculpture demonstration will take place at Bethany Beach Ocean Suites with ice vendor Ice Lab from Baltimore, Md. The weekend’s events will benefit local non-profits and organizations, with the festival’s main beneficiary being Nemours duPont Pediatrics and SeniorCare, Sussex Campus.
Complete details and a full schedule of events will be located on fireandicede.com as details are confirmed. Follow “The Quiet Resorts” on Facebook for regular updates about the event. To learn more, or to become a festival partner, call (302) 539-2100.