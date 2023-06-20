The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS) has launched a new membership level, Silver, which joins its existing membership offerings to patrons who attend documentaries and first-run feature films at the Cinema Art Theater (CAT).
“Whether you’re an occasional film goer or a weekly patron, RBFS has a membership that will fit your needs. The even better news is that you can join any time of year!” representatives said.
The new Silver level ($200 annually) provides 12 free tickets to CAT This Week films (first-run films, Wednesday through Sunday), year-round discounts to alternative programs (“The Met Live in HD” and others), special events and festival priority seating. The Silver Plus One package ($325 annually) provides the same benefits for the member and a guest, such as a partner or spouse.
With more than 1,800 members, the Society currently provides an entry-level Member and Member Plus One package ($40 and $70 annually, respectively) that offers discounted ticket prices to CAT This Week, Alternative Programs, special events and festival priority seating. The second membership is Gold ($700 annually) and Gold Plus One ($1,100 annually), which delivers free unlimited CAT This Week tickets and discounts for alternative programs and festival priority seating.
In lieu of general admission-priced tickets, membership provides cinema patrons with flexibility and at the same time supports the only art-house theater in Sussex County. The Cinema Art Theater is a two-screen venue with a 104-seat stadium theater and a smaller screening theater, the JEMS, at 36 seats. The CAT has been in operation for the past 17 years at its current location, 17701 Dartmouth Drive (behind the Wawa) in Lewes.
For more information about other special offerings to members or to sign-up, visit the CAT Theater (Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.) or online at https://www.rehobothfilm.com/become-a-member.