Barbara Beam and her husband, Harold, sit on their enclosed porch at their Fenwick Island home every afternoon, secure in the knowledge that, regardless of who wins the battle about to be joined, their 69-year marriage will still be as strong as ever when the skirmish is over.
The battleground — a Scrabble board — has been getting a workout since the Beams returned home last spring from wintering in Florida. The nation was in the beginning of its “lockdown” because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the effect was that many Americans were feeling isolated, bored and anxious.
One of the Beam’s four children, Barbara said, suggested that they bring out the Scrabble board and play a daily game, “as a reason to get up and keep moving.”
For Barbara, the idea had great appeal — she said women in her family had played the word game for decades.
“We played Scrabble forever,” said Beth Scholtz, the Beams’ daughter, who lives in North Carolina.
“For years, when those girls would come around, at least three of us, we’d play Scrabble,” Barbara said of the dozen or so women — sisters, daughters and nieces — in her close-knit family.
Harold, though, was a bit of a harder sell.
He was eventually won over, though — or maybe dragged along a little bit by Barbara until he gave in. Now, nearly 180 games into their streak, it’s a big part of their day and has turned into quite a competition.
Harold has developed into a competitive player, Scholtz said, keeping track of who wins and who loses — particularly when one of their four children stop in for a game.
“He’s very competitive,” Barbara said. “It’s just his nature.”
The game, Barbara said, has given structure to their days, which is a good thing when a pandemic strikes and things seem out of control.
“We are supposed to play Scrabble as soon as we’ve eaten breakfast,” she said, while admitting that sometimes her husband takes a nap and the game gets delayed until after lunch. Harold’s heart attack a year ago has slowed him down a bit, but even in his early 90s he’s still able to do fix-it chores around the house, she noted.
Using a 50-year-old “spell checker” and dictionary, the Beams work through each game in about 90 minutes, Barbara said.
Barbara said that when she and Harold aren’t playing Scrabble, she stays busy, mostly sewing, knitting or reading.
“I can’t believe how fast the days go by,” she said.
“I have loads of books,” Barbara said. “I never run out of books.” And members of her family make a habit of sharing books with each other. The women in the family also often do various projects together.
Sitting at the Scrabble board, the couple parts ways in some important aspects. She uses the dictionary, he uses the spell-checker, which can lead to some… shall we say… disputes.
There have been more than a few times, Barbara said, when she has looked at Harold from across the table and said, “Good golly. I don’t know why you don’t believe me when I tell you that’s not a word!”
The games tend to slow way down as the letters get sparse.
“The last two picks take around 30 minutes,” she said.
The Scrabble games have also led to another activity — keeping a notebook each day, jotting down interesting words and game scores, as well as facts about the day’s weather or anything else noteworthy, Barbara said.
“We just finished one notebook” and have started on the next one, she said.
That enclosed porch in Beams’ home has been a blessing during the pandemic, as family members have been able to visit while keeping “socially distanced.” The Scrabble game may have to move inside by the fireplace as the days get cooler, but the Beams have every intention of continuing on, building word upon word, as long as they’re able.