Fenwick Island is getting ready to celebrate its 70th birthday, and everyone in town is being invited to the party.
The celebration will be held Saturday, July 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fenwick Island Town Hall.
The town, which sits just north of the Maryland-Delaware state line, was incorporated in 1953. The incorporation of Fenwick Island was, it seems, a direct result of the completion of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge the year before, and concerns about the impact of increased numbers of vacationers now that the beaches were more accessible from the west.
The late Fenwick Island historian Mary Pat Kyle noted in “Fenwick Island: A Brief History” that “concerns about creeping commercialism” and becoming “another Ocean City” led the Fenwick Island Beach Association to prepare incorporation documents and present them to state officials.
According to historical notes in the Town’s recently updated Comprehensive Plan, property owners seeking incorporation were primarily those in what was called the “Pittsburg Beach” section of Fenwick (north of Atlantic Street). Homeowners in the “Delaware Beach” area (south of Atlantic to Maryland line) did not wish to be included within the Town’s boundaries.
In preparation for Fenwick Island’s septuagenarian festivities, Mayor Natalie Magdeburger has been posting historical notes on the Town’s Facebook page for several months, highlighting tales of the early residents.
Historical photos have also been incorporated into recent renovations within town hall.
The July 1 celebration, Magdeburger said at a recent town council meeting, will be a nod to Fenwick Island’s history as home to “camp meetings” in its early days.
Touted by town officials as “the block party of the season,” the birthday celebration will feature hamburgers, hotdogs, face-painting, snow-cones, giveaways and a steel drummer.
Children attending the party will receive commemorative beach buckets, while cups and other items will also available for adults. In addition, there will be some commemorative items, such as T-shirts, tea towels and tote bags, for sale.
Fenwick Islanders are also gearing up for the town’s annual bonfire. Scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. on the beach at Bayard Street, the bonfire is a fundraiser for the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol.
Residents are being encouraged to “bring your cooler and your beach chair” to join in the fun, which includes children’s games with the town lifeguards and T-shirt sales. DJ Brian Baull will provide entertainment.
A silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will be held during the bonfire to support the lifeguard squad, which boasts 32 members this year, according to Capt. John Rykaczewski. The fundraiser supports the squad’s participation in the annual USLA National Lifeguards Championships, in August this year.