The changing fall foliage signals both the arrival of a new season but also the return of longstanding traditions across Delaware. From exploring nature, to drive‐in movies, to enjoying a meal in the crisp fall air, there’s much to do across Delaware’s parks, attractions, and food and beverage spots, state tourism officials noted, suggesting:
• Get back to nature
It’s easy to social distance along the trails at Delaware’s magnificent state parks. Hike the 35 miles of trails at White Clay Creek State Park. Or marvel at the many varieties of migratory birds who make their annual fall stop at Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge.
What’s new: Visit the Delaware Botanic Gardens, which are now open to the public. Or take in a movie in the great outdoors, check out the new drive‐in movie theaters at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington or at Lefty’s Alley & Eats in Lewes.
• Work from (somewhere other than) home
Tired of video conferencing from your kitchen table? Check in for a few days at an oceanfront hotel or a hotel along Riverfront Wilmington, steps from dining experiences, an outdoor movie at Frawley Stadium, or a round of mini-golf.
What’s new: Enjoy a healthy cold‐pressed juice or smoothie at Juice Joint at Riverfront Wilmington.
• Fall flavors on tap
Sample the latest fall flavors at the 35 craft breweries and wineries on the DE on Tap mobile app, such as the Sans Pumpkin Porter at Autumn Arch Beer Project in Newark or the Jav‐O‐Lantern at Crooked Hammock Brewery in Middletown and Lewes.
What’s new: Enjoy a craft beer and try axe-throwing at the new Camp Adventureland in Middletown.
• Discover new or support your favorite food and craft beverage spots
Whether it’s a go‐to craft beer spot, or a restaurant needing to be checked off that must-eat list, Delaware’s unique food and craft beverage destinations could use everyone’s support. Visit some of the new restaurants on Delaware’s culinary scene, such as Harbor at Canal Square in Lewes or Le Cavalier at the Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington.
What’s new: Looking for a new favorite and don’t know where to start? On the recently launched Delaware Discoveries Trail, users can explore Insta‐worthy interactive street artwork while visiting food and craft beverage spots and attractions throughout the state.
“Before visiting be sure to view the Go‐To‐Guide for tips on how to #ExploreSafelyDE. Remember to plan ahead. Maintain social distancing, wear a face covering and bring hand sanitizer. Make sure to review guidelines before arriving at your destination. Some locations may be operating under different capacity or require reservations. And stay home if you are sick,” officials advised.