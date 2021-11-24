Delaware’s worst maritime tragedy may well have been that of the Faithful Steward, lost at sea when it was tossed against the rocks near the Indian River Inlet in 1785, with 180 souls perishing and 400 barrels full of copper-colored coins washing ashore, resulting in what Delaware natives now know as “Coin Beach.”
In the category of “the truth is often stranger than fiction,” author Harry Wenzel brings to readers his second non-fiction shipwreck story, “The Ship Faithful Steward: A Story of Scots-Irish, English, and Irish Migration to Pennsylvania.” It could well be a page-turner for this winter’s reading, and the book is due to be sold in Lewes — where much of Wenzel’s research at the Lewes Historical Society was conducted — starting right after Thanksgiving.
The Indian River Inlet Lifesaving Station will also have copies available for retail sale. History buffs interested in sea lore can also pre-pay for the “Faithful Steward” book on Amazon.com.
The shipwreck’s location indicates its crew just missed the inlet and safe harbor.
“If I stand on the beach north of the Indian River Inlet, where am I going to look to find the Faithful Steward? I have been able to do some research from the Indian River Lifesaving Station, and they are going to sell my book,” Wenzel pointed out. “If you go to the lifesaving station and look east at 1 or 2 o’clock, that is the site of the shipwreck.
(The Indian River Inlet may have been in a slightly different position in 1785, based on shifts in the geography, he noted.)
Wenzel said his interest in the Faithful Steward is part of a now-larger interest.
“I have simply become interested in this topic of shipwrecks,” he explained. “I originally wrote historical-based fiction novels throughout the early 2000s. We had a place at Ocean City, N.J., as a family, and I wanted to kick my writing up a notch. I wanted to tackle a subject that is going to challenge me that is factual.
“There is a story that needs to be told with the Faithful Steward,” Wenzel said.
“I then researched shipwrecks of the Mid-Atlantic, with accounts which run from New Jersey to the Delaware Bay and as far south as Assateague. And it is just dotted with thousands of shipwrecks — there are some 5,000 of them in the book. The DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum in Fenwick was also a huge help on the research work, as was Lewes Historical Society,” he noted.
The Faithful Steward was an 18th-century merchant vessel. Archibald Stewart was the merchant whose name, “Stewart,” was part of the original vessel name, but later “Steward” became the name on the ship. The merchant came from Ballintoy in Northern Ireland, but he migrated to Providence, R.I. He was a flaxseed merchant and brought his merchant business to the U.S with him. The captain of the ship was from Northern Ireland as well, Wenzel said.
He noted that there was a rumor the ship was built by Harland & Wolf in Belfast — the same shipbuilder that would later build the Titanic.
“However, my research seems to suggest this vessel was built in the U.S. by Scots-Irish immigrants, and probably in Boston harbor or the Providence area, close to the flax business,” he said.
In 1785, the ship departed the Derry, Ireland, port for Philadelphia, carrying 270 passengers and crew, along with the 400 barrels filled with copper coins. After 53 days at sea, the ship arrived near the Delaware shore. However, on the night of Sept. 1, 1785, the ship became stuck on a shoal off of Cape Henlopen, near the mouth of the Indian River.
Though the shoal, according to accounts, was only several hundred feet from the shoreline, at the time, the coast was not monitored by any sort of lifeguard station, as it is now, or by any other rescue service. Instead, passengers on the ship built rafts from the remains of the “Faithful Steward” as it was being battered on the rocks. But by the morning of Sept. 3, a total of 181 of the ship’s passengers and crew had died, leaving just 68 survivors. The ship remained lodged on the shoal, where it eventually broke apart completely.
Wenzel used his research to find the survivors’ ancestors and descendants.
“My goal is to make it as much about history and not making-believe,” Wenzel noted of the narrative. “I want to stick to the facts.
James McIntyre was a survivor of the wreck, and he told the tale to his own offspring.
“He was a good swimmer, and he declared it was about a mile from shore,” Wenzel said, rather than just several hundred yards. “I found these people’s families through genealogy services and Ancestry.com. I found the names of the survivors and could locate some of their descendants. The survivor family names were Lee, Elliott, McIntyre and the Espey family,” he noted, the latter including two brothers.
“The Cooke family all perished, and it was a very large family. They also had two Cooke brothers, and one was in the British Army and one serving in the Continental Patriot army. They were on opposing sides.
“The American Revolution was a big part of this story,” Wenzel said. “The very beginning of the account is about our country and its founders in the years of 1776-1785.”
Of the passengers, Wenzel said, about 70 percent were Scots-Irish.
“Given they were also Ulster people, they knew all about persecution. Almost 100 percent of them were Presbyterians, coming back from Reformation. They knew both political and religious persecution. They were barred from participation in the political process,” Wenzel noted.
“It is a little prescient that lifeguard station is where it is today,” he added, “because they could have helped so many of those people.”
Wenzel said his emphasis has been on the historical research involved, not just to tell a shipwreck story.
“I started at the national museums in Northern Ireland. I connected with Liam Corry, director of the American Folk Park museum there in Ulster.”
The park is an open-air museum just outside Omagh, in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland. With more than 30 exhibit buildings to explore, the museum tells the story of three centuries of Irish emigration.
“Christine Johnston at the Mellon Center for Migration Studies at the National Museums of Northern Ireland gave me the lineage of the ship,” he said. “The Londonderry Journal has original newspaper articles going back to the 1700s that discuss the ship, and you see the history by looking at the old papers.
“All through Northern Ireland, there were leaders in ship-building, but their forests and their supply of wood was getting scarce in the mid- to later-1780s,” Wenzel explained. “You need large wood for the beams and hull for a merchant sea-going vessel. The U.S was rich with hardwood trees, and we were the envy of the British shipbuilders” because of that, he said.
With his research contradicting the rumor of a Belfast construction, Wenzel said, he believes it was constructed in the U.S.
“The ship was not built in Ireland or England, so the logical conclusion is that the ship was perhaps built here. There were ship registrations in the national archives in Ireland, and I couldn’t find the ship in those years. Faithful Steward did not have a British registry. It’s a mystery.”
But the Lewes Historical and the DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum were very helpful in pointing him in the right way, he noted.
“I also posted an ad in the ‘I Love Lewes’ local bulletin board and in the papers, and I got some of the stories back from [descendants] — I sort of put the hook out there, asking folks if they knew about the Faithful Steward.”
Wenzel lives north of Philadelphia in Montgomery County, Pa. He started researching and writing his stories in 2014.
“The Ship Faithful Steward: A Story of Scots-Irish, English, and Irish Migration to Pennsylvania” is being self-published by Yellowtail Snapper Publishing. The price is $18.