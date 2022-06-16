What do you get when you mix magic, music, romance and the Delaware beaches? The Mystic Beach Fantasy Rockstar Romance series. What do you get when you add to the mix a vacation to Ireland, a visit to a sacred well and the Sexiest Guy on the Planet? You get “Down to the Sea,” the latest release in Delaware author Aislinn Archer’s new series, available on June 17.
“Down to the Sea” is a story full of secrets and visions, sweet moments of growing friendship and affection, and a hefty dose of spicy romance, all wrapped up in a musical world of concert arenas, rockstars’ dressing rooms and a small seaside town that’ll feel familiar to any resident or visitor of Delmarva’s beach towns.
Award-winning journalist Aislinn Archer, a resident of the area for nearly 25 years, returns on June 17 for the second visit to her fictional Delaware beach town of Mystic Beach, where the visiting rock legends aren’t the only legends to be found. She described “Down to the Sea” as an interstitial novel, set between the first book in her romance series, “Once Upon a Dream” and the second half of that best-friends-to-lovers duet, “Dream Weaver,” set for release on July 14.
“I’m giving everyone a big ‘Spoiler Alert’ headline for the release of ‘Down to the Sea,’” she explained. “This is not a standalone, so if you haven’t already read ‘Once Upon a Dream,’ you’ll want to snap that up first, then dive into ‘Down to the Sea’ to see what really happened.”
Archer is recommending readers decide whether they want to be let in on those secrets before they start reading Book 1.5 in the series.
“I know some of the readers would prefer to remain in the dark about what actually happened, just as Brighid’s friend Hunter has, and that’s fine. They can go right on to ‘Dream Weaver’ in July, and pick up Brighid and Hunter’s story where we left off in ‘Once Upon a Dream.’ Or they can come back after that and get the details once they’ve followed the couple through their full story,” she suggested.
The main characters of “Down to the Sea” are “Once Upon a Dream” leading lady Brighid and legendary frontman Mace Mason. Archer said they’re a study in contrasts: Mason, the charismatic and list-making lead singer of one of the world’s top rock bands, Telltale Signs, and Brighid, the shy, self-conscious best friend of Hunter, the guitarist for Telltale Signs opening act aMUSEd. Mason, she said, has a habit of happily hijacking the story.
“Mace steals every scene he’s in, and he’s already developed a strong following among those who have read ‘Once Upon a Dream.’ People were hungry for more of his story after just a few scenes in the first book, and I puzzled out enough of it that there was no question he and Brighid were going to have to spend some time with together before they find their happily-ever-afters.”
Secrets, confidences and sharing one’s inner self are major themes in the book, Archer noted.
“What no one realizes before they meet — including the two of them — is that they actually have a few things in common, and some of those things are deep secrets no one else knows,” the author said. “That sparks a connection between the two of them that no one could have predicted — most of all Brighid, and Hunter, who she already had reason to think was always meant to be more than just her friend. What you end up with is an unlikely friendship and an even more unlikely series of choices for a quiet young woman who’s seen a lot of rejection in her life.”
That, she said, is a primary reason Book 1.5 was written.
“I have so many readers who’ve fallen for Mace, and ‘Down to the Sea’ really explains how these two complicated people get to a place in their lives where a happily-ever-after is even possible for them. It’s also an incredible story of personal growth, spirituality and a deep friendship that I think we’ll be revisiting later in the series, including in Mace’s novel.”
Archer said the response to the series since the first book was released on May 13 has been overwhelming.
“I’ve been astonished to see ‘Once’ sitting atop the New Releases lists in some Amazon categories and even high up in the Best Sellers lists in a few, and all these 5-star reviews…” she said. “For a first-time author to get this type of reception from an independent release has just been so humbling. When I spotted the books ranked as No. 1, 2 and 3 on a New Releases list early this week, my jaw just dropped. People are enjoying ‘Once’ so much that they’ve pre-ordered ‘Down to the Sea’ and ‘Dream Weaver’ as soon as they’ve finished it. The response has been truly gratifying.”
“Down to the Sea” will be released on June 17, and “Dream Weaver” on July 14. Both are available for pre-order on Amazon.com. “Once Upon a Dream” can be purchased instantly on Amazon.com as an e-book, with the paperback edition available online now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as well as through independent bookstores and more. All three books, and subsequent books in the series, are planned to be free to read for Kindle Unlimited subscribers.
For more information, including a series prequel novella that’s free to newsletter subscribers, visit the author’s website at AislinnArcher.com or MysticBeachRocks.com.