It’s time to kick out the jams in Millville’s Evans Park.
The first show of the summer concert series begins next week at the park, featuring Lower Case Blues.
Music fans can thank Town Manager Deborah Botchie for that.
“It’s Debbie’s favorite band,” said Millville Park & Recreation Director Liz Kain-Bolen when asked how the band came to be the lead-off for the Town’s concert series.
Lower Case Blues will be the inaugural act to play in the park’s brand-new pavilion, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Food trucks, including Street Kitchen, Luv Thai and Rita’s Ice, will be on site beginning at 5 p.m. for that concert, as well as the other two in the series, Kain-Bolen said.
The second in the Town-sponsored concerts will be a performance by Over Time, who will take the stage on Wednesday, June 21.
“We just love them,” Kain-Bolen said of the band, led by Mark Marvel, former band director at Indian River High School.
The third artist in the series will be On the Edge, on Wednesday, July 19. Kain-Bolen said all of the bands are locally known, with a decidedly family-friendly vibe.
Concertgoers will need to bring their own chairs to the park. Kain-Bolen said there will be plenty of parking in the field across the street from the park, and parking attendants will be there to assist with that.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s concert series picks up later in the summer, with the first one scheduled for Friday, July 21, featuring Dustin Showers. Next up will be the Fitzkee Brothers, on Friday, Aug. 18, and wrapping up the season will be the fire company’s own Drake Burd, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15.
All concerts in the fire company’s series will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Food will be prepared for sale by fire company members and will include hamburgers and hotdogs, as well as pulled pork from Hocker’s BBQ, proceeds from which will benefit the fire company. Rita’s Ice will also be available for purchase, as well as adult beverages from Banks Wine & Spirits. Sodas and water will also be for sale.
Fire company spokesperson Michelle Steffens said there will also be cornhole tournaments in the park during the concerts, run by Donald Stevens, who also runs tournaments for the Salted Rim restaurant. Raffle tickets will be sold for a Yeti cooler full of goodies, the winner of which will be chosen in November, Steffens said.
The fire company concerts will be free of charge this year, thanks to corporate sponsors including Creative Concepts, Paul Morin Floor & Wall Design, Lord’s Landscaping, Juicebox and Hooked Up. Fire company administrative assistant Velicia Melson said the fire company still needs more sponsors to defray the cost of the concerts.
“We have about half of what we need,” Melson said.
Sponsors will be posted on a banner during the concerts, and participating sponsors will receive special seating and drink tickets, Melson said.
Anyone wishing to sponsor the fire company’s concerts this year can call Michele Steffens at (302) 381-4820 or Velicia Melson at the fire house at (302) 539-7557, ext. 111.
Concerts will be rain or shine, with no rain dates. But, if necessary, cancelations will be announced on the Town of Millville Facebook page, as well as the Town website at www.millville.delaware.gov.