People can explore the ancient technique of encaustic painting in a six-hour workshop, “Hot Wax: Encaustic Painting and Mixed Media” on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rehoboth Art League.
The workshop is an overview of pigmented wax, with a focus on experimentation using a variety of methods, tools and mixed-media collage. Participants will learn the fundamentals of working in the medium and will have a chance to explore multiple techniques, including fusing, incising, photo transfers and collage.
Through demonstration, discussion and hands-on exploration students will come away with an encaustic painting or paintings, and be able to continue working on their own. The class size will be less than 10, with social distancing and all other CDC guidelines being followed. The cost of the class is $100 for members or $135 for non-members.
Registration is required for all RAL workshops. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call art league’s education programs director at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League located at 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach.