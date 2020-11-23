Elvis is coming to the Movies at Midway with limited screenings Dec. 3-6. To celebrate 85 years of Elvis Presley and 50 years since the film’s original 1970 release, the King returns to cinemas — remastered — with “Elvis: That’s the Way It Is—Special Edition.”
On July 31,1970, in Las Vegas, Nev., Elvis Presley staged a return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. His series of concerts broke all box office records and completely re-energized the career of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
The feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including “Love Me Tender,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Suspicious Minds.” Crossing the footlights, revealing the legendary singer as a man preparing for an emotional career comeback, the fans who traveled from all over the world for this history-making event and the live performance of the King.
“Elvis: That’s the Way It Is—Special Edition” will play at the Movies at Midway on:
• Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.;
• Friday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.;
• Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.; and
• Sunday, Dec. 6, at 3 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at moviesatmidway.com.