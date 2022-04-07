It was 51 years ago that Betty Madara of Selbyville first invited the community to her home for what had started as a simple family egg hunt.
(Last year would have been the 50th anniversary, but since it was canceled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual egg hunt’s celebration is a year behind.)
Catherine Winkler, co-owner of Roots Landscaping in Selbyville with her husband, Bill Winkler II, said this year’s event is the result of Madara’s love for the community, her family’s desire to keep the tradition going, and a community that has stepped in to help in a big way.
Elizabeth “Betty” Madara passed away in 2008, but friends and family members, including Betty’s son Joe Madara and family friend Fred Stevens, kept the egg hunt going.
Catherine Winkler, who remembered Madara as “little but tough,” said Roots had its own egg hunt for a few years, while Madara’s family had continued the tradition she had started at her Selbyville home. She recalled going to Madara’s hunt as a child, and that Madara would hide candy-filled eggs in all sorts of places on her property, including storage sheds and other spots in her yard.
“She would hide them in the best places,” Winkler said.
Now that Roots’ event and the Madara hunt are one and the same, she said, “We try to mimic that” on the property, by hiding eggs in trees and shrubs.
As it has for decades, Salem United Methodist Church is the “hands and feet” of the annual egg hunt, Winkler said, and the Wissahickon Tribe No. 20 of the Improved Order of Redmen lends a hand as well.
This year, the Betty Madara Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 9. Activities including egg decorating, games and a “photo hop” with the Easter Bunny start at noon, with the egg hunt itself beginning at 1:30 p.m. As has been the tradition, the afternoon starts by gathering all the children together for a short prayer.
“It’s always a good time,” said Winkler, whose own connection to Madara goes back to when Madara was her babysitter. Each year, the Madara egg hunt attracts between 150 and 200 people, she said. The event will be held rain or shine. Roots Landscaping is located at 36226 Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) in Selbyville.
For those who miss the Madara hunt, there are several being held next weekend. On Saturday, April 16, the Fifth Annual Dagsboro Egg Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the “old fire hall” on Waples Street. Presented by Morse Home Improvement, the Dagsboro event includes egg hunts by age, starting with children up to age 3 at 10:20 a.m., ages 4 and 5 at 10:40 a.m., ages 6 to 8 at 11 a.m. and ages 9 to 12 at 11:20 a.m.
The event features thousands of Easter eggs, with prizes and a visit by the Easter Bunny, according to organizers.
Also on Saturday, April 16, Envision Frankford, the Frankford Public Library and Frankford United Methodist Church will again sponsor the annual Egg Scramble at the Frankford Community Park from noon to 2 p.m. According to Robbie Murray of Envision Frankford, more than 8,000 eggs, filled with 400 bags of candy, will be hidden for children up to 12. There will be 50 prizes awarded, Murray said.
Age groups will be called to hunt beginning around 10:20 a.m., starting with children up to age 2. The next age group will be children ages 3-5, then 6-8, with children between the ages of 9 and 12 going last.
Any children with special needs may hunt any time after 12:30 p.m., Murray said. A “Teen Challenge,” run by The Father’s House, will also begin at 12:30 p.m. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance for photos.
Murray said any weather details or other changes in the event will be announced on the Envision Frankford Facebook page.
Frankford Community Park is located at the intersection of Hickory Street and Clayton Avenue in Frankford.