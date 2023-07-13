The moment will be special.
It will also be beautiful.
That is what Frankie Reno forecasts.
The founder, manager and performer in the band EagleMania — Tribute to the Eagles anticipates only a few, if any, dry eyes in the house.
Just prior to the start of the band’s encore on Friday, July 14, at Freeman Arts Pavilion, lead vocalist J.D. Kelly will pay a special tribute to all of the veterans and military families in the audience.
“J.D. will ask them to please stand up and be recognized for their service,” said Reno, whose band performed July 1, 2022, at the Freeman venue. “It is a beautiful and special moment for us, and for those who have served. We dedicate the song ‘Desperado’ to them. We also ask the crowd to light up the venue with their cell phones, and it is a spectacular sight. I get chills every time that I experience this.”
The 11-year-old tribute band will also play “Take It To The Limit” and “Hotel California” as part of the concert, said Reno.
“The Freeman Arts Pavilion is one of our favorite venues, and it’s a show that we look forward to every year,” said Reno, whose July 14 concert begins at 7 p.m. “We are fortunate and grateful to all of the fans that come out year after year to see us perform there. Their enthusiasm is infectious and always makes for a memorable performance for us. In addition, the Freeman Arts Pavilion staff, production crew and just the venue itself are all top-notch. They do everything right.”
EagleMania plays music that was initially performed by The Eagles, an American rock group that was formed in Los Angeles in 1971. They recorded and performed through 1980, sporadically reuniting in order to tour with various band members.
The Eagles, whose music continues to maintain popularity with multiple generations of fans, produced six No. 1 albums, and charted five No. 1 singles, “Best of My Love,” “One of These Nights,” “New Kid in Town,” “Hotel California” and “Heartache Tonight.” The band, which produced more than 80 songs, also earned six Grammy awards and five American Music awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
A ‘tremendous catalog of music’ inspired EagleMania
According to Reno, the inspiration for creating EagleMania is what he calls The Eagles’ “tremendous catalog of music. I can’t think of too many other bands that have a catalog equal to The Eagles,” he said. “Their music is loved by so many, which made it an easy choice for me when I was going through the process of starting the band. The Eagles have a reputation of being perfectionists, and it is evident at their performances. They have set the bar very high and have inspired us to take the same approach to our shows.”
He and his bandmates experience a tremendous amount of fulfillment by representing the original band, he said.
“Their music is so well-written, -arranged and -produced,” said Reno. “That makes it more challenging than most people would think. Even in our 11th year, we still hear things and ﬁnd parts that we haven’t heard before. We are constantly striving to improve our show and our performance of their music.”
The band currently features bassist Dennis Espantman; guitarists John Gaechter, Josh Leclerc and Ken Darcy (who also provides vocals); lead vocalist Kelly; Reno on keys, guitar and vocals; and Ron Negro on drums.
“Ron Negro is the newest member of our band,” said Reno. “He has been a substitute performer for us for many years. He comes to us from Broadway.”
Reno said he considers himself fortunate to share the stage with each of his bandmates.
“They are true professionals, and they have become family to me,” he said. “Their contributions to this band and their support of each other is something I have rarely seen in my many years in this industry.”
Proud to be part of tribute-band profession
Reno said he is extremely proud to be part of the growing tribute-band profession.
“When presented correctly, tribute bands are a great alternative to seeing the real thing,” said Reno. “Often, when people want to see their favorite artist, the ticket prices may deter them, or the artist isn’t touring in their part of the country. A tribute band can ﬁll that void and give the fans an opportunity to hear the music they love being performed live.
“The success of the tribute market is both a blessing and a curse, because everyone seems to be jumping on the bandwagon and starting a tribute band,” he added. “The bands that take the time to perfect their performances seem to do very well and are well-received by the public. The bands that go into it not understanding the expectations of the fans are the ones that struggle. To be a successful tribute band, it requires an inordinate amount of work and dedication.”
EagleMania has emerged as one of the top tribute bands in the nation.
“We’ve done well because we are dedicated to the music that we perform,” said Reno. “In addition, we don’t take our success for granted. We appreciate every moment on stage, and we especially appreciate the loyalty of our fans.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.