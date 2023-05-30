The Inland Bays Garden Center’s Little Garden Gallery will feature the photography of nature photographer Marian Dowling in June, in “A Coastal Point Photo Celebration of Coastal Delaware.” The Ocean View-based photographer’s exhibit features her photography published in the Coastal Point newspaper.
Dowling was looking for a way to share her photography and passion for nature — especially birds. A few of her photos were published in the Cape Gazette Community Showcase and the Delaware State News. A friend suggested the Coastal Point newspaper.
The Coastal Point was always her go-to source for community news and events, she said, and her husband tackled the weekly crossword puzzle, while she did the sudoku. It was a weekly routine that has carried over in the years since they retired. They found picking up a local newspaper as a way to relax and connect with the community, Dowling said.
In January of 2022, Dowling said, she was thrilled to see her first Coastal Point cover photo, which ran under the caption, “Oh, deer.” It was a picture of two does in her neighborhood. Now, she enjoys being a roving photographer and has expanded her pictures of wildlife to capturing images of landscapes and beachscapes.
“I am fortunate to live in such a beautiful state and to be able to share my photography with the community,” Dowling said.
The Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.