When Natalie Douglas takes the stage at Dickens Parlour Theatre next weekend, she brings with her the hearts and the voices of four icons in American music: Nina Simone, Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln and Billie Holliday.
Not only does Douglas honor the music of the four singers, she also weaves into the show the stories of the women and how each of them reflected — and even changed — the times in which they lived.
A self-described “history geek,” Douglas said in a recent interview with the Coastal Point that she is happy to be performing “Four Women: Nina, Lena, Abbey & Billie” during Women’s History Month, adding that she has learned over the course of her career that performers may not live forever, but the music they are known for keeps impacting audiences long after they’re gone.
Douglas, whose “home” venue is Birdland — the storied New York jazz club — said she has done “tribute” shows for years, honoring artists ranging from Nina Simone to Stevie Wonder.
“I loved doing sort of a deep dive into their musical histories and their musical point of view and their perspective, and all of that,” she said.
The “Four Women” show, Douglas said, premiered in London in 2017. With the Nina Simone catalogue as a starting point, she began thinking about Simone and her relationships with the other three women.
“They all knew each other,” she said, “and they all admired each other.” Billie Holliday died very young, she said, “so we tend to think of them as drastically different, in terms of what generation they’re in. But really, Billie and Lena were contemporaries, and then Nina and Abbey Lincoln were contemporaries. But because their lives had different tracks, we think of them as being very different,” Douglas said.
“I kind of realized that there was this interesting overlap of their artistic lives and then their lives as activists and as Black artists in the United States, and that that told a different story,” she said. “It kind of lined up perfectly with one of my favorite Nina Simone compositions, which is ‘Four Women.’”
Written in 1966, the song tells of the suffering and strength of four Black women.
Simone and Lincoln wrote one song together — “Blues for Mama,” — “And that song is very much about their point of view of the world, and about, in particular, the economic realities of being Black in America,” Douglas said.
One thing that connects all four women, Douglas said, is the very thing that made them each stand out.
“They were so uniquely themselves, and always themselves.”
In that way, she said, the show that brings them together “just fell into place, without a lot of forcing it. It just made sense. The stories just made sense, and the places where they connect made sense.”
“Early in the show, there’s a moment where I sing one song that both Lena and Nina recorded, immediately followed by a song that both Abbey and Billie recorded. And those two songs are kind of on the same subject, but they’re very different. But they’re both fully authentic, and fully honest… and that just kind of tells you a lot, I think,” about who those people were, “in those particular moments.”
“It was just really fun to bring all these things together,” Douglas said. “It was a story I wanted to tell, and a story I thought people might want to hear.”
She said that, in the years since premiering “Four Women,” she has found that many times, audience members might be familiar with one or two of the four, but, “Invariably, I find people who are surprised at the overlap, surprised that they knew each other, surprised that they were fans of one another.” Also, she said she finds that many in the audience might know the work of the four as performers “but don’t know their work as activists.”
“I just love being able to share those stories with people,” Douglas said.
Part of the challenge of doing tribute shows, she said, is that she has to build a show that appeals to “uber-fans” of the performers, as well as those who aren’t as familiar with a particular artist’s body of work, or those who may only know one of their songs.
She said she feels a responsibility to those attending her shows to find music and stories that are “a little off the beaten path.”
As a “history geek from way back” who said she had “some wonderful history teachers who told stories about people’s lives and how things that reverberated down through the centuries were simply choice that a human made, in a moment, based on their experience growing up, or something that happened to them or an idea they had. And that just is fascinating — that we are the living experiment of people who came before us.”
“I love putting that with the music,” she said, “because I feel like music touches something emotionally in us that sometimes words don’t get to the level of.”
Growing up with “older parents,” Douglas said, she heard different music at home than perhaps others of her generation, and she developed a keen ear for the “poetry” of the music, and how it differed from one era to the next.
“It’s very easy to talk about what people’s daily lives were like in 1934 vs. 1944 if you’re just talking about the songs that were written in that era, or the songs that were popular in that era,” she said, using “And the Nightingale Sang in Barclay Square” as an example of a song that became popular years after it was written, in that case because it spoke to the experiences of soldiers during World War II.
“I always find that stuff fascinating,” Douglas said.
When she teaches master classes to music students in different cities, she emphasizes to them the importance of drawing audiences in by offering them something they can’t get from listening to music at home.
“I’m talking to them a lot about bringing themselves to the material and finding their own stories within songs, and encouraging them to understand that all of this music is part of our heritage. We don’t get to Chuck Berry or The Jackson Five or Boyz 2 Men or Beyonce… We don’t get to any of those people without Bessie Smith, without Robert Johnson. Nina Simone has to exist before Beyonce can exist.
“I want them to understand that all of this music belongs to us,” Douglas said. “It all comes from the same wellspring. You’re not only allowed to sing music from people who look like you.
“American music,” she said, “doesn’t exist without people who were enslaved. It can’t. The sounds that we know as Americans, don’t exist without us. We are just as much a piece of the history of bluegrass and country and classical American music as we are rhythm-and-blues and rap and everything else.
“I always try to bring history to the classroom,” even when music is the main subject, Douglas said.
She also impresses upon her students the importance of bringing “emotional connection” to the music, because she feels strongly about the emotional aspects of live music.
“Standing on the stage,” Douglas said, “the reason that it wipes you out is because there is an enormous energy emanating when you are really present and you’re doing the emotional work.
“It’s the best job in the world,” she said.
“Natalie Douglas presents Four Women: Nina, Lena, Abbey & Billie” comes to Dickens Parlour Theatre on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. both nights. For ticket information, go to www.dickensparlourtheatre.com or call (302) 829-1071. Dickens Parlour Theatre is located at 31810 Good Earth Lane, Ocean View.