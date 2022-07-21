Dominic Nolfi is anticipating a party.
He has heard about how enthusiastic and responsive the audiences are at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
“We are all anticipating a party!” he enthused recently. “The Doo Wop Project always brings energy and fun, and we’re thrilled to be making our debut at the prestigious Freeman Arts Pavilion!”
The five-member band that pays homage to doo-wop’s rhythm-and-blues music will perform at the venue on Friday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m.
The Doo Wop Project was formed 12 years ago, backstage on Broadway, at the August Wilson Theater during a production of the Tony Award-winning show “Jersey Boys.”
“We were doing a lot of tight-harmony singing in the show and were having a blast with each other,” said Nolfi, who sings baritone for the group. “We knew our time with the show had an end date, so we created this group and started touring. We started out with a couple gigs, and every year we add more and more. We recently just shot a PBS special that is airing all summer long.”
The band plays doo-wop music, which is a genre of rhythm-and-blues songs that started in African-American communities during the 1940s. The style appeared mainly in large U.S. cities, including New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Baltimore, Newark, Detroit, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.
Doo-wop features vocal group harmony that carries an engaging melodic line to a simple beat with little or no instrumentation. Lyrics are simple, usually about love, sung by a lead vocal over background vocals, and often featuring, in the bridge, a melodramatically heartfelt recitative addressed to the beloved.
The Doo Wop Project boasts a Tony nominee, Charl Brown, who was nominated for his spot-on portrayal of Smokey Robinson in “Motown: The Musical.” Russell Fischer and John Dias, who played Frankie Valli on Broadway, are blessed with beautiful falsettos. Nolfi is the resident baritone, who also does some crooning, on hits including “I Only Have Eyes for You.”
The bass, Dwayne Cooper, brings down the house with his rendition of “Speedo” and is also a great dancer, said Nolfi.
“You’ve never seen a bass move like this,” said Nolfi. “The five of us bring a Broadway polish that comes from decades of experience.”
All five vocalists are Broadway vets, featured along with a rhythm section and saxophone. They cover classic Doo Wop hits such as “Remember Then,” “Sherry” and “I Wonder Why,” along with takes on more modern tunes.
“We also have converted Michael Jackson’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ and Amy Winehouse’s version of ‘Valerie’ into what we call ‘doo-wopified’ sons,” said Nolfi. “We throw in a heap of Motown as well!”
The band has been performing with each other for almost 12 years.
“With that comes a comfort level that enables us to enjoy ourselves and the audience sees that and feeds off it,” said Nolfi. “People often say, ‘It looks like you guys are having the time of your life up there,’ and we always reply, ‘That’s because we are!’ Coming out of the pandemic, we don’t take any of this for granted. It’s a privilege to tour and perform.”
Three songs that the group could perform at Freeman Pavilion are “That’s My Desire,” “Sherry,” and “Friends in Low Places.”
“We perform ‘That’s My Desire’ as a tribute to OG street-corner singing,” said Nolfi. “It’s performed with tight five-part harmony, as if we were back in time on a Brooklyn street corner. Our counter-tenor, Russell Fischer, really shines in this number. After we nail this song, the audience knows we’re legit.
“The song ‘Sherry’ features two guys who played Frankie Valli on Broadway, and when they pair up on this Four Seasons classic, the crowd goes wild,” added Nolfi. “And ‘Friends in Low Places’ is covered in a “doo-wopified” format. It’s a lot of fun with some audience participation! We always surprise people with this tune! There may or may not be a line-dancing moment,” he added with a laugh.
For more information on The Doo Wop Project, visit their website at www.thedoowopproject.com.
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at https://www.freemanarts.org/.