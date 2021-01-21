Disc jockey Dino Fradelos had a trivia question hiding behind his smile.
What doo-wop song is the most played in the 20th century, heard more than 8 million times?
A guest at the studio, in Gold Coast Mall in Ocean City, Md., thought for a moment, then took a guess — “Love Me Tender” by Elvis? A Beatles tune that clung to the Top 10 in the charts?
Fradelos shook his head and leaned forward in his chair to deliver the answer: “‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ by the Righteous Brothers.”
Maybe the answer was surprising, but he’s the expert, since he’s been a disc jockey at WEES Radio, 107.9 FM, for 20 years. In fact, he was the first disc jockey there, and now joins several others who play various types of music a few hours each week. When they aren’t on the air, the station, described as non-commercial, educational station, plays what Fradelos calls “elevator music.”
His favorite is doo-wop, the rhythm-and-blues genre that originated in the 1940s and brings to mind malt shops and happy days. It’s the music that began with African American youth and is known for appealing harmony and repeated syllables that often sound like “doo-wop, doo-wop.”
Among the most popular are “Why Do Fools Fall in Love?” by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, “I Only Have Eyes for You” by The Flamingos and “In the Still of the Night” by the Five Satins.
Every Friday, Dino the Doo-Wop DJ is at the controls of the station, owned by John Gerbracht of Millersville, Md., from 3 to 4 p.m., and he sometimes goes in a little early to play a doo-wop CD his knows his listeners will enjoy. In two decades, the widower, father of one and grandfather of one, hasn’t missed many Fridays — just one or two.
“I’m retired. I’m almost 80. It’s a good hobby. Sometimes people ask me to do a sock hop for them. The Dean is available for sock hops,” he said. People can contact him at (302) 436-2178.
“We did a sock hop in Ocean Pines, and we sold it out. I like the music. I like harmony, and I enjoy being on the air because of the interaction with the listeners. I get calls on the air. People call and request a song. They call and they might request ‘The Great Pretender.’ They really know their stuff. You can’t fool them,” he said, explaining the doo-wop era lasted about 10 years, from the mid-1950s to around 1963.
Retired from work selling hotel amenities — such as the little soaps in hotel room bathrooms — he is easily reminded of malt shops and happy days when doo-wop is played, songs like “Unchained Melody” — not originally recorded by the Righteous Brothers, as many believe, but the most popular version.
“The Righteous Brothers perfected that song. They own that song,” Fradelos said, nodding emphasis.
“I get a lot of callers from Ocean View, Fenwick Island. I get some from Selbyville. In Lewes, we have a lot of internet listeners. I do trivia questions, and I send a CD to the winner. I also have a mystery artist,” he said.
On the air, he sat in front of the control board, behind a large microphone that swung down in front of him, and played “Runaway” by Del Shannon, “Sixteen Candles” by Johnny Maestro & the Crests and “Hushabye,” a 1959 hit by The Mystics.
Other WEES disc jockeys and their shows are Bob Murphy, “The Captain,” hosting “Tracks of My Years,” songs from the 1960s and ’70s on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Denis Jenkins, “The Professor,” hosting “The After School Detention Show,” with a blend of rock, blues and American music on Wednesdays, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Bill Freedman hosting “The Haze,” a show with music by groundbreaking artists of the 1960s, 1970 and 1980s, with an emphasis on rare, live and studio selections not heard anywhere else on the radio, on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m.
Then there’s Rick Bohs, “The Doctor,” hosting “The Rock & Roll Time Machine,” a program with the roots of rock, jukebox memories, the Motown six-pack, classic album cuts and tracks played from a featured vinyl record, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Wayne Cical, hosting “Viva Italia,” musical memories from classic Italian ,American artists, “from Frank to Dean and in-between,” on Sundays from 9 to 11 a.m.
WEES can be heard in Ocean View and Bethany Beach, north to Lewes, into south Ocean City and also at www.wees.org.
“On the air I say, ‘Keep on keeping the music alive,’ and at the beginning of my shows I say, ‘Oh, how it used to be.’ We have thousands of listeners. Even some young people listen. They think this kind of music is cool,” Fradelos said, smiling.
“You know, in that era, there were no vulgar songs. There was no smut. They wanted people to listen to the music and enjoy it for many years to come. That really was the way it used to be.”