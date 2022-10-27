New York may have its bright lights, but the Dickens Parlour Theatre has its stars. The Broadway to Bethany series brings big names and even bigger voices to the beach.
The lineup for the series begins on Oct. 28-29, as Elizabeth Ward Land presents the award-winning tribute show “Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt,” pairing the discography of Linda Ronstadt with Elizabeth Ward Land’s vocals.
Land’s Broadway and off-Broadway credits include “Amazing Grace,” “Scandalous,” “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” “Memphis,” “Passion,” “City of Angels,” “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber starring Michael Crawford,” “Southern Comfort,” “Hello Again” and “Chess.”
The Dickens Parlour Theatre is committed to bringing live entertainment to the community.
Various acts are featured weekly — from nationally recognized magicians and comedians to musicians and guest lecturers.
Learn more and get tickets at https://dickensparlourtheatre.com/tickets/ or call (302) 829-1071.