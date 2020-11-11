Heidi Lowe will bring a selection of her handmade jewelry to the 6th Annual Dewey Beach Sip & Shop.
The Town of Dewey Beach and the Developing Artist Collaboration will host the annual Dewey Beach Sip & Shop on Nov. 27-29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., following strict COVID protocols this year and with a new location — the parking lot of the former Forgotten Mile Ale House — to give more space and promote social distancing. (Masks will be required for all guests, vendors and volunteers, and there will be temperature checks for guests and staff.)
Over the Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend, Lowe will be among 30 vendors in the heated tent who will offer art, crafts, handmade goods and creative services, as well as craft beer tastings. There will be music, food trucks, complimentary beer, and tote bags filled with local goodies. Admission is free of charge.
“This event is a festive, fun way to do your holiday shopping and support many local artists, all in one place” says Lowe.
Heidi Lowe Gallery is open for shopping by appointment, curbside pick-up, and for private and group classes at 175 Ward Avenue #2, Lewes. For more information, visit www.heidilowegallery.com.
For more information on the Dewey Beach Sip & Shop, visit http://developingarts.org/dac-events-2/#.