When Brown Box Theatre Project’s production of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” comes to the area next week, it brings with it Kyler Taustin’s passion for storytelling and his dedication to making the arts available to places where those stories might not otherwise have a vehicle.
A native of Worcester County, Md., Taustin left the shore to attend high school in New Hampshire, but he said this week that he had “a very close connection to the Eastern Shore, always.”
It was in high school, Taustin said, that he “caught the theater bug.” He said he was moved by “the power of sharing stories and building empathy.”
The son of a restaurateur dad and a cabaret singer mom, Taustin said he “was lucky enough to go to theater outside of the Eastern Shore” as a youngster. He also realized that “the power of theater needs to be in people’s back yards.” So, after he graduated from Boston’s Emerson College, he began to work on filling that need.
Taustin said growing up in the restaurant business allowed him “to create the Brown Box Theatre Project with a really solid business model.”
A core principle in his traveling theater company — which now appears in venues not just in Maryland in Delaware but throughout the Northeast — is that the members of the company are not only involved in each production as actors, but also explore all the components of theater, from acting and directing to lighting and costume design. That was something Taustin learned at Emerson, he said.
“Even if it wasn’t your passion,” he said, “it was about learning how each of these are pivotal to the creative product.”
Immediately after graduating from Emerson in 2008, Taustin spent a year in Tanzania, where he taught health education. When he returned to the United States, he first lived in New York City, and that was where the Brown Box Theatre Project was born.
He eventually returned to Boston, he said, “because of the network of artists I knew from college, and that’s where he still does the behind-the-scenes work that keeps Brown Box on its mission.
“I’ve always had this connection to Delmarva, and our mission was always taking our work directly into communities” where there were no theaters, Taustin said. The two local shows come from years of collaborating with the Freeman Arts Pavilion, and before that, Delaware State Parks.
Brown Box Theatre Project will present “Much Ado About Nothing” at Freeman on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. and at Holts Landing State Park on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Taustin said he chose the Shakespeare play this year because of its theme, which he said speaks to modern times as much as it did the centuries-ago era in which it was written. It is about soldiers returning from war, and a time and situation in which “not everything is black and white,” Taustin explained, with added elements of “deceit and trickery” throughout the play.
He said he believes “Much Ado About Nothing” carries a message that can create a conversation that’s necessary in today’s polarized society — about finding common ground despite differences, about leading with empathy and understanding, about “finding where we align with each other.”
“We serve a very broad range” of audiences, Taustin said. He emphasized that when he chooses a play to perform, “We’re not looking to isolate, to criticize or to wag our finger” at any one group, ever, as much as to prompt audiences to perhaps “ask themselves where they fit and why they believe what they believe.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic shelved Brown Box Theatre’s productions for a time, Taustin said it gave the group an opportunity to take time to “focus on how we could best serve our mission, how we could be better” — not only in terms of the stories the group tells through its plays, but also in “who is on our stage” telling those stories.
By focusing on financial and societal demands on minority groups in the United States, he said, and calling upon diversity training he has received over the years, Taustin was able to work on “creating a better culture for everyone,” which he said, “leads to creativity, innovation and increased productivity,” not only in theater but in other industries as well.
“It does ultimately lead to better things,” Taustin said. “When people are feeling safe, they are ultimately going to do their job better.”
He said that he has definitely seen more communities looking to add the arts to what they offer their residents, including southern Delaware.
“I can say that there has very clearly been growth in investment in the arts… an increase in a desire to support the arts,” both from local governments and from within the communities themselves.
“We are getting to a place where people are starting to realize that tourism and the arts have a link,” Taustin said. “The arts can attract people.”
Brown Box Theatre Project has also taken its mission into area schools, where it presents programs that boost confidence through teaching students the importance of “how to present themselves confidently,” whether that means on a stage, in public speaking or simply in a job interview.
“There are pivotal life skills the arts can give,” he said. “They will be better people in society if they are understood.”
For more information on Brown Box Theatre Project’s upcoming shows, visit www.brownboxtheatre.org or call (443) 808-1215. All performances are free of charge, outdoors and open to all. No tickets are needed. Patrons should bring blankets or chairs to sit on.