The Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) on Wednesday, June 24, launched the “Go-To Guide” in partnership with the state’s restaurants, hotels and attractions, in order to show visitors how to travel to Delaware safely.
The “Go-To Guide” outlines specific information on visiting Delaware — from guidelines for relaxing at the beaches to staying at a hotel to eating out at one of the state’s many dining options.
DTO worked directly with the Division of Public Health on the guide and its central messaging, including:
• Bring a face covering to wear in public.
• Wash your hands early and often.
• Keep 6 feet between you and anyone outside of your travel group.
• If you’re sick, stay home. We’ll look forward to seeing you when you feel better.
An animated safety video is online at https://youtu.be/W2a5pyF3Le8.
The effort seeks to reinforce the importance of planning trips — even if just a day-trip — ahead of time so travelers can be safe and prepared. The effort comes in advance of the Fourth of July holiday, a popular time for travel to the state.
“We can all help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state while enjoying Delaware’s favorite attractions if we follow public health guidance and act responsibly with a sense of community,” said Gov. John Carney. “It’s important that visitors know what is required to protect Delaware’s hard-fought progress against this virus. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. If you’re sick, stay home. Travel may look a little different this year, but if you plan ahead, you will still enjoy your visit to Delaware.”
In addition to the “Go-To Guide,” DTO staff will be on-call as “Discovery Advisors” for visitors looking for personalized travel suggestions. Tourists can go to www.visitdelaware.com/discoveryadvisors to share what they’re hoping to do while in Delaware, and the office’s experts will send back suggestions depending on what is open and available.
“With a bit of planning, including reaching out to a Discovery Advisor, you can absolutely have a summer to remember,” said Liz Keller, Delaware Tourism director. “Discover an off-the-beaten-path attraction. Enjoy takeout from a favorite restaurant. You’ll get the most out of your getaway if you’re prepared and follow the health guidelines in place across the state.”
For additional details about the Go-To Guide and how to Summer Safely, visit www.visitdelaware.com/gotoguide.