The Delaware State Fair announced on April 14 that it would be making significant changes to the M&T Bank Grandstand lineup for the 2021 Fair (July 22-31). The changes were prompted by guidance received from the Delaware Department of Public Health on how to safely hold outdoor concerts and shows in Harrington later this summer.
In order to comply with COVID-19 social-distancing requirements, the capacity of the M&T Bank Grandstand has been dramatically reduced compared to pre-COVID times, they noted. That fact alone has caused fair management to reconsider the lineup that has been on sale since last November.
“Unfortunately, we cannot offer Pit or VIP Loft tickets this year,” stated Assistant General Manager Danny Aguilar.
Instead, the track area will be set up with 222 pods seating 888 ticketholders comprising groups of four seats arranged and separated from other pods, with social distancing guidelines in mind. Track seats can only be purchased in as a group of four seats. Ticket buyers looking for two, four or six seats will have choices in the stadium bleacher and grandstand areas. In the bleacher and grandstand areas, every other row has been taken out of service and two empty chairs must be preserved between ticket-buying parties.
“Fair leadership and management genuinely appreciate the advice we were able to receive from the Department of Public Health” said Fair General Manager Bill DiMondi. “Unfortunately, the six largest shows on sale until this week have to be canceled because they were not compatible with the COVID-19-mandated lowered capacity of only 2,500 sellable seats for each concert and 1,500 seats for our wheel events, like the demo derby and monster truck show,” he continued.
Due to the downsizing of all seating areas, the Fair announced on April 14 that refunds were being made to all patrons who purchased tickets directly from the Fair for the Roots and Boots show scheduled for June 12 in the Quillen Arena and all fairtime shows that were on sale up until last week.
While the new lineup going forward does not contain fan favorites Sam Hunt, TobyMac, Tedeschi Trucks Band, I Love the 90’s Tour and Hank Williams Jr., they said, the new lineup is shaping up to include:
- Monster Truck Show on Thursday, July 22;
- “Blippi, The Musical,” a preschooler favorite, presented with two showtime options (3 and 6 p.m.) on Friday, July 23;
- Lauren Alaina with Maddie & Tae will appear on Saturday, July 24;
- Demolition Derby presented by Taylor and Messick will appear on Sunday, July 25;
- Riley Green will headline his own show Monday, July 26;
- Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina will perform on Tuesday, July 27;
- HARDY with Jon Langston will appear on stage on Wednesday, July 28;
- Harness racing on Thursday, July 29;
- Friday, July 30, is still open; and
- Contemporary Christian artists Zach Williams and Stephen Stanley, presented by The Bridge, will perform on Saturday, July 31.
Ticket sales for the new lineup will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21, on the fair’s website at www.delawarestatefair.com.