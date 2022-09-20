After a two-year pause, Delaware Shakespeare’s Community Tour is returning with a new Spanish-English musical, “Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras.” The world premiere adaptation of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Twelfth Night, or What You Will” is co-written by Liz Filios and Tanaquil Márquez, with contributions by Robi Hager, Patricio Hidalgo and Ximena Violante.
The production will tour the state and neighboring locations from Sept. 29 through Oct. 23, offering free performances hosted by organizations, such as community centers, libraries, youth detention facilities and re-entry programs. This year’s tour has a special focusing on serving Latinx and Hispanic audiences in Delaware.
The story is reimagined by Filios and Márquez to explore immigration. In the production, Violeta and Sebastian, twins from Venezuela, are separated in a shipwreck and must find their way in Illyria, a land somewhat similar to a contemporary United States. The musical aims to celebrate the stories of Latinx immigrants and ask people what they can do to create more equitable conditions for people seeking a better life on these shores.
Filios appeared in Community Tour productions of “As You Like It” and “The Merchant of Venice” in 2017 and 2018. She was originally commissioned in 2019 to write a musical adaptation of “Twelfth Night.” Knowing that long-time tour partners Latin American Community Center and Groves Adult High School had significant Spanish-speaking populations, Filios proposed including bilingual elements in the musical.
“It’s an honor to write a musical for the incredible audiences of the Community Tour,” said Filios. “As an artist, you always ask yourself, ‘Why tell this story now?’ Exploring ‘Twelfth Night’ through the lens of immigration gave a clear answer to that question. I hope Latinx audiences will feel seen, and other audiences will get a view into a world other than their own.”
Márquez joined the creative team as co-writer and director. When the COVID-19 pandemic paused plans for a 2020 production, Márquez and Filios were able to further develop the musical and refine their focus.
“As the world shifted in 2020 and challenges to systemic racism were voiced louder and louder, it became clearer to Liz and I that this just couldn’t be an adaptation that referenced immigration. It had to be a call for immigrant justice,” said Márquez. “We hope audiences will see this production, that is grounded in love and joy and beautiful music, and want to take action to improve the lives of immigrants in the U.S.”
Del Shakes has scheduled 16 free full-length performances at venues in all three of Delaware’s counties:
• Sept. 29, 6 p.m. — ASPIRA Academy, Newark
• Sept. 30, 6 p.m. — Latin American Community Center, Wilmington
• Oct. 2, 1 p.m. — William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School, Wilmington
• Oct. 4, 6 p.m. — Delaware State University, Dover
• Oct. 5, 3:30 p.m. — Hermanitas (Kennett Square, Pa.) (not open to the public)
• Oct. 6, 12noon. — Stevenson House Detention Center, Milford (not open to the public)
• Oct. 8, 1 p.m. — Georgetown Public Library
• Oct. 9, 2 p.m. — University of Delaware, Newark
• Oct. 11, 4 p.m. — Kingswood Community Center, Wilmington
• Oct. 12, 6 p.m. — Wilmington Public Library
• Oct. 13, noon — The Challenge Program + Project New Start, Wilmington
• Oct. 14, 3:30 p.m. — Seaford District Library
• Oct. 15, 1 p.m. — Milford Public Library
• Oct. 18 and 20, 5:30 p.m. — Groves Adult High School (Red Clay)
• Oct. 21, 7 p.m. — CAMP Rehoboth (Rehoboth Beach)
The Community Tour closes with two ticketed performances at the Siegel JCC, 101 Garden of Eden Rd., Wilmington, on Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
“Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras” is directed by Tanaquil Márquez and stars Del Shakes Artistic Squad member Izzy Sazak as Violeta. Sazak has been involved with the development of the musical since 2020, including a concert this spring in Rodney Square.
“After two years, it was wonderful seeing audiences at Rodney Square respond so joyfully to the music,” said Sazak. “Playing Violeta has meant so much to me. I can’t wait to connect with community members as we share this story of hope and justice.”
Sazak is joined in the cast by Sydney Banks, Newton Buchanan, Paul Harrold, Jered McLenigan, Daniel L, Melo, Tai Verley, Ximena Violante and Justin Yoder. Buchanan and Verley are returning Community Tour actors. Violante has also been involved from the beginning of the piece’s development and brings with them valuable knowledge of the Mexican son jarocho musical tradition, which is reflected in some of the songs. McLenigan and Verley appear through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Musical direction is provided by Peter Vitale, who shares his experience as a long-time company member at Ten Thousand Things Theater, the Minneapolis company whose work inspired the Del Shakes Community Tour.
Limited tickets are available for each of the free public “Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras” performances, and must be requested in advance by email to info@delshakes.org,
Only 125 tickets are available for each of two ticketed studio performances at Siegel JCC, priced at $25, or $18 for students. Tickets for the two final studio performances of “Twelfth Night, O Lo Que Quieras” are available at delshakes.org.
For more information, visit delshakes.org.