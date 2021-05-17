Delaware Shakespeare has crafted a series of three events as it returns to welcoming audiences at Rockwood Park. The 2021 Summer Festival will let attendees “triple your bard” with “Midsummer Mix Tape,” “Rosalind x 3” and “Shakespeare Poetry Slam.”
The festival will take place from July 16 through Aug. 1. Audiences are being invited to picnic in the park while enjoying programs that allow for social distancing among performers and audience members alike.
“We’re thrilled to bring back audiences in larger numbers than we were able to do in 2020,” said David Stradley, producing artistic director. “It’s also really exciting to offer multiple programs for the first time in the history of our Summer Festival. We invite people to bring their picnics and spend two or three nights with us this summer, then join us for the return of our mainstage Summer Festival production in 2022.”
“Midsummer Mix Tape” is a celebration of original music from past (and future) Delaware Shakespeare productions, with songs by Michael Hahn, Liz Filios, Emily Schuman and Joe Trainor. “Rosalind x 3” explores the iconic lead character from “As You Like It” through three different cultural lenses by three actor/director pairings. “Shakespeare Poetry Slam” features rhythm and word play as spoken word artists share Shakespearean-inspired creations.
All three events will have a running time of between 60 and 75 minutes. Tickets are offered on a pay-what-you-decide basis, at $10, $20 or $30, with discounts available for two- or three-event purchases. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, as capacity is currently limited to 100 audience members per evening. Visit delshakes.org for the calendar of events, the most up to date COVID protocols and festival information.