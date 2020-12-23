Considering all the years children — of both the young and fully grown variety — have delighted in the magic of Christmas, there shouldn’t be any question about the existence of Santa Claus.
But the age-old debate remains alive and reassuring in the classic story Miracle on 34th Street, reenacted with theatric flair by Delaware Courts officials for school children and others who “Zoomed in” for virtual performances the week of Dec. 14.
More than 500 students from throughout Delaware, in grades three to five, watched as the court members “spread a little holiday cheer,” in the words of Sean O’Sullivan, who handles public relations for the courts and who portrayed the postmaster. Due to the coronavirus, there were no live performances at any of the courthouses this year, although some actors were in front of their offices or in a courtroom for the presentations.
Participating schools included East Dover Elementary in Dover, St. Anthony of Padua Grade School in Wilmington, St. Mary Magdalen School in Wilmington, Pleasantville Elementary School in New Castle, The John Dickinson School in Wilmington, H.O. Brittingham Elementary in Milton, MOT Charter K-8 Academy in Middletown, Epworth Christian School in Laurel, Caravel Academy in Bear and Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Newark.
Performing were Family Court Judge James McGiffin as Kris Kringle; retired Judge M. Jane Brady, who has been a part of every production since 2004, portraying the defense attorney; Attorney Richard Herrmann, who conceived of the Miracle performances in a real courtroom and was instrumental in starting this tradition, playing the psychologist for two of the performances; and two Delaware State Court judges, Superior Court Resident Judge William L. Witham Jr. and Family Court Chief Judge Michael K. Newell, taking turns as the judge.
“Let’s have a little fun. Whenever you see Kris Kringle or Santa Claus, I’d like you to put up on your screen little clapping hands to show your support for Kris Kringle in this proceeding,” Brady said to the children before the performance.
“Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning, boys and girls,” Witham said, explaining different kinds of cases are tried in the courthouse, including criminal and civil, the latter meaning they involve disputes among people who might have had disagreements about money or personal injuries
“Today we are dealing with a case to determine if an individual is who he claims to be, and if he’s not, what is to become of him. I think all of you know about Zoom, right? We use Zoom here at court just like you use Zoom at school,” he said, adding each attorney would present a summary, then call witnesses. Since this was a competency hearing, the outcome would be decided by the judge, with no jury.
Delaware Attorney General Kevin M. Carroll said his responsibilities include educating the public about the law and what is required to live within it, while making sure there is no danger to citizens.
“Soon it will be Christmas. In this wonderful state we celebrate this holiday in many different ways. One of the main heroes of this season is Santa Claus. To many, he brings the spirit of this season to life,” he said, calling Kris Kringle a nice man, with a pretty long beard, who loves people.
“Mr. Kringle, however, claims to be Santa Claus. I am not here today to try to persuade you or anyone else that Santa Claus doesn’t exist, but we don’t want Mr. Kringle climbing down chimneys” or taking his sleigh on a busy highway where he could be injured, Carroll said.
“You will see today this kind man is not Santa Claus,” he said, assuming the Miracle on 34th Street role, but Brady’s character had a different view and said Kringle brings life and cheer to every holiday season “and lives for Christmas, spending his entire life bringing happiness and joy to everyone so you know the importance of being kind to each other all year long.”
“The court will ultimately decide this matter but the burden is on the attorney general to prove Kris is not who he says he is. There is a little bit of Santa Claus in every one of us, especially this time of year but it takes one person to bring this all together,” and he, Brady said, was the man wearing a red tie and sporting a white beard.
Carroll called Kringle as his first witness and asked where he lived. Kringle, standing before a toy shop background, replied, “Ho, ho, ho. I believe that is what this hearing will determine.”
“Do you believe you are Santa Claus?”
“Well, of course I do.”
Carroll called Dr. Herbert Westover, chief psychologist for the state of Delaware, as a witness. Yes, he evaluated Kringle, he said, checking for general stability and to see how well he was connected with reality, then concluded Kringle suffered from the delusion that he is Santa Claus.
Brady asked Westover how long he spent with her client and found it was only 45 minutes in a meeting room.
Asked if observed him interacting with others, Westover replied, “No, I did not.”
“No, you did not,” Brady repeated, setting off a comical repetitious exchange.
“No, I did not.”
“You didn’t give him a lie detector test, did you?” she questioned, raising her eyebrows.
“No, I did not”
“No, you did not.”
“No, I did not.”
“I intend to prove that Kris Kringle is Santa Claus and in doing it, I would like to call R.H. Macy to the stand,” Brady said.
On a twist to the traditional Miracle on 34th Street story, Macy was not a stodgy, middle-aged man in a suit and necktie, but a giggling young woman who addressed the microphone with a silly, “Is this thing on?”
“You own one of the biggest department stores in the country, don’t you?” Brady asked, and with exaggeration, Macy said ‘no,’ it was the biggest in the world. Yes, she employed Kringle, she said, and of course he was honest and she believed him to be of sound mind.
Carroll asked Macy if she really believed that.
“Mr. Carroll, in the spirit of the holidays, you know, oh, ah, ha ha,” she said with a shake of her head, then, “Yes. I do believe Kris Kringle is Santa Claus.”
A frustrated Carroll pronounced “this whole line of testimony is ridiculous.”
“There is no such thing as Santa Claus and everybody knows it. This is a not a nursery. It is Delaware Superior Court and I will not waste the court’s time with such nonsense,” Carroll said.
Brady then called young Claire Carroll to the witness stand.
“Your honor. That’s my daughter,” a surprised Kevin Carroll said, as the girl smiled at him and said, “Hello, Daddy.”
Replying to Brady, who asked the child if she knew the importance of not fibbing, Claire said, “Gosh, everybody knows you shouldn’t tell a lie, especially in court.”
Did she believe in Santa Claus?
“Sure,” Claire said, pointing at Kringle as proof.
“Your honor, I object,” a frustrated Carroll said and the judge responded with, “Overruled.”
How could she be so sure Santa Claus existed, Brady asked and Claire said, “Because my daddy told me so. Didn’t you Daddy?
“Sweetie, I, ah …” Carroll stammered.
“Thank you, Claire,” a satisfied Brady said and Claire, addressing Kringle, whispered, “Don’t forget the pink bike.”
“Oh Claire, don’t worry. You’ll get one,” a smiling Kringle promised.
Carroll asked for evidence and Brady called the U.S. postmaster, who said the postal service is an agency of the federal government and that it is a criminal offense to deliver mail to the wrong party. He produced hundreds of letters, piled on top of each other, addressed to Santa Claus, including one, typewritten, from a little girl named Lila who thanked Santa for the typewriter he gave her the year before and said she was putting it to good use.
The judge, of course, agreed Kringle was indeed Santa Claus, and Kringle led everyone in a chorus of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”