Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) this week offered his thanks for the donations made at the DBG’s recent Earth Day event, which totaled 570 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware. Those donating items on April 22 were able to get free admission to the gardens.
“We want to express our sincere thanks to the 135 generous donors who brought food donations to the gardens’ Earth Day Celebration on April 22. This is another example of our Delmarva community stepping up to help our neighbors in need in very difficult time.”
“This Earth Day food partnership is also an example of one non-profit supporting another to better serve our greater community.”
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “It was a cold and breezy Earth Day, but our spirits were warmed by the people who shared 570 pounds of food for their neighbors. Thank you.”
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.” For more information, go to delawaregardens.org.