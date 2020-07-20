In 2018, the Delaware Art Museum partnered with 19 organizations throughout the city of Wilmington to mark 50 years since the public response that followed the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4, 1968. The civil disturbances in Wilmington, which were followed by a nine-month occupation by the Delaware National Guard, left an indelible mark on the community, museum representatives said.
Artist Hank Willis Thomas was commissioned by the museum to respond to the events of 1968 through the creation of a new work of art that shed light on the complicated moment in the city’s history. Following the 2018 exhibition, the museum acquired “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot” from Thomas for the benefit of the communities it serves.
Two years later, “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot” has been reinstalled and is on view now through Sept. 27. The work is a series of 13 retroreflective screen prints based on photographs from the News Journal and a booklet in the collection of the Delaware Historical Society that is titled “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot.”
“The Delaware Art Museum rehung this poignant work of art in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests happening in Wilmington and around the world,” representatives said. “The museum is committed to supporting its community as it grapples with the emotional anxiety and strain of the violent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and many others as a result of systemic racism.
“As is laid out in its strategic vision, the museum will continue to work with its partners to address critical social issues affecting its communities through civic discourse and creative expression,” they said.
The Delaware Art Museum reopened on Wednesday, July 1. Museum members received two weeks of exclusive access before it opened to the general public on Wednesday, July 15. The museum will be free to the public through Aug. 1.
To keep guests safe, Plexiglas shields have been installed at the front desk and in the Museum Store, and all transactions are cashless, so visitors are being encouraged to remember their credit cards. Guests are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. The Thronson Café is closed until further notice. Maps and brochures are only available electronically for the time being.
The museum has returned to its regular operating hours, which are: Monday and Tuesday, closed; Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.