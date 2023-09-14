The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays’ annual Decked Out fundraiser will return from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach.
The event will be an evening of live music, Inland Bays oysters, light fare and drinks alongside the sunset over Rehoboth Bay. Guests can enjoy music from local musicians Electric Velvet and Reedo. Live and silent auctions for unique bay-inspired experiences are also on the agenda.
Proceeds will benefit the CIB’s efforts to preserve, protect and restore the Inland Bays, and their watershed through science-based research, restoration, education, outreach, public policy and advocacy.
“The staff and volunteers of the Center work hard to care for our Inland Bays for the community here today and for generations yet to enjoy them,” said Mark Carter, CIB drector of development. “Decked Out is a great opportunity to come together with the community to celebrate that hard work.”
Fundraising events like Decked Out play a vital role in the community involvement it takes to tackle important restoration and protection projects, such as the CIB’s citizen science surveys, water quality monitoring and public education opportunities at the James Farm Ecological Preserve, representatives said.
For more information, tickets or sponsorship details, go to www.inlandbays.org/decked-out or contact Mark Carter at mcarter@inlandbays.org.