Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week that the Gardens will offer three new opportunities to guests and members in October.
DBG is regularly open to the public Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors must currently make a timed reservation for the day they are visiting. Members register by going to delawaregardens.org/memberreservations, and non-members register and purchase admission tickets by going here delawaregardens.org/tickets. The admission cost is $12 for non-members, while youth 16 or younger are admitted free of charge.
DBG is once again offering guided tours, which are available Thursday through Sunday and cost $10 plus a $12 admission ticket for non-members. Tours begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately one hour. Tours are limited to small groups of no more than 10 people. Guided tour tickets can be purchased by going to delawaregardens.org/guided-tours.
On Friday, Oct. 23, DBG will open early, at 7:30 a.m. for birding and photography enthusiasts to catch the morning bird songs, the morning mist and golden sunrise lighting.
Finally, on Saturday, Oct. 24, and Sunday, Oct. 25, DBG has scheduled two free Sussex Community Days for Sussex County residents.
Sander said, “DBG is our community garden, and we want the public to enjoy the blessings of nature and relax outdoors.”
Due to DBG’s COVID-19 visiting guidelines, they are limiting entry each of those days to the first 200 guests making timed-reservations. Reservations can be made by going to delawaregardens.org/tickets and selecting Oct. 24 or 25 and the time of arrival.
DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed said, “Please remember that all staff and guests are required to wear face masks, practice social distancing and follow safety guidelines.” The restrooms are closed except for emergencies. Swed said, “We welcome our guests and hope they enjoy the natural beauty of our gardens.”
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available at delawaregardens.org/membership.
The mission of the Delaware Botanic Gardens is “to create a world-class, inspirational, educational and sustainable public botanic garden in Southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.”