Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), this week announced that free admission will be offered to the gardens on Earth Day, April 22, for all who bring a non-perishable food donation that will be given to the Food Bank of Delaware.
“Come celebrate Earth Day by spending time at one of America s newest public gardens and help those in our community during this time of need,” representatives said.
Sheryl Swed, executive director said, “Free admission in exchange for one of the Food Bank’s priority items … is a beautiful way to enjoy the natural beauty of DBG on Earth Day and to offer a helping hand to one of our region’s most respected nonprofits. The Food Bank of Delaware is playing a key role in helping feed Delaware families in need.”
Priority food items requested include:
- Hot and cold cereals;
- Peanut butter;
- Canned fruits;
- Canned meats
- 8-ounce shelf-stable milk;
- Canned vegetables; and
- Spaghetti sauce.
DBG representatives reminded the public that their top priority remains the safety and health of all, and therefore COVID-19 restrictions are in place and advance reservations required to visit the gardens. Make reservations for the free admission on the website at delawaregardens.org/hours, under admission.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Memberships are available by going to delawaregardens.org/membership.