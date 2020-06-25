Like with many events that have suffered the same fate due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, organizers of the 6th Annual Pull’n, Pick’n, & Peel’n “Pork & Pirates” have now come up with their third date for this year’s event.
And they’re hoping the third time’s the charm.
Organizer Melissa Coffey Townsend confirmed that the new date for the twice-postponed event is now Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, with the DVFC helping with the organization of the event in conjunction with the Good Ole Boy Foundation.
“With the circumstances what they were, our first concern was with the health and safety of our sponsors, the patrons that come with us every year, and our workers, so it was an easy decision,” Townsend said of the first two postponements.
The event was originally scheduled for March 21, and then again on May 23, before organizers decided to give it a shot in the fall instead. Both previous postponements came following the restrictions and concerns associated with the Delaware state of emergency and stay-at-home orders from Gov. John Carney.
This is a major fundraiser for the DVFC, as well as the Good Ole Boy Foundation. There are a limited number of tickets sold — 1,000 to be exact — bringing together fire service, businesses, the community and the Good Ole Boy Foundation network. The evening includes music and entertainment from the Dirt Road Outlawz, food, fun and fundraising.
“We do a little bit of everything,” said Townsend of the different varieties of fun and entertainment. “We have the live band throughout the night. We have several tables of raffles, assorted types of raffles. We have a gun raffle table. We approximately raffle off about 10 to 12 guns throughout the evening.
“We also have live auction items, and those are items that have been donated through the different sponsors. They include fishing trips and charters, vacations from Bethany Travel, and we have some other items as well, like lounge chairs and a bushel of crabs. We have a very large variety of items that are geared toward men and women and families. We have a ‘Chinese auction’ table with items from assorted local businesses that have donated. We have everything from artwork, local photography and some of the local hair salons.”
According to Townsend, as of early this week there are about 75 tickets left for the event. Those who are interested in attending should not wait to buy a ticket. They can contact Townsend at (302) 381-7220, or directly contact the firehouse for ticket purchases. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or making donation can contact Townsend for that as well.
“This is a great event that really brings together a lot of aspects of the community,” Townsend concluded. “It is a 21-and-over event, because we do have alcohol. It is really a very community-oriented event. All of our sponsors have stuck with us through the first two cancelations, and a lot of the individual patrons have stuck with us as well. We are really looking forward to it.”