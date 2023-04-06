The Town of Dagsboro — with sponsorships from Morse Home Improvement, Roofing & Siding, and Delaware Botanic Garden at Pepper Creek — will be hosting the 6th Annual Town of Dagsboro Easter Egg Hunt at the old Dagsboro fire hall (now the Artesian Water facility) at 10 a.m.
Registration will begin promptly at 10 a.m., with the Easter Egg Hunts kicking off at the following times, respectively:
• Ages 0-3: 10:20 a.m.
• Ages 4 and 5: 10:40 a.m.
• Ages 6-8: 11 a.m.
• Ages 9-12: 11:20 a.m.
There will be 4,000 Easter Eggs available for hunting, along with fun prizes, games for the kids (courtesy of Crossroads Community Church), fire trucks from the Dagsboro fire company, police cars from the Dagsboro Police Department and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Field sponsors include Jayne’s Reliable, Dagsboro Paint & Wallpaper, Marvel’s Portable Welding, The Clayton Theatre, The Good Ol’ Boy Foundation, Dagsboro Church of God, Alpha Roofing & Siding, and Carey Insurance Group.