Local author and former Ocean View mayor Walter Curran has released the fourth in his series of adventure books he wrote based on his work sailing on merchant ships in Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Jacksonville and San Juan during his career “on the docks.”
Titled “Tramp Trader,” the book follows protagonist William Connolly through another in the author’s “young mariner” series, as he works as a third mate and deck officer.
“He is on a trip that circumnavigates the globe. There’s a mafia boss, drug smuggling, human trafficking and a long-distance love life with a woman he met previously while in South Africa, and complicated by news of a soon-to-arrive son with that lady. It’s set in the 1960s,” Curran explained.
“One of the things people have told me is all the characters in my books are very interesting characters. I really appreciate that,” he said. “My wife is from east Boston. She grew up around the Italian mafia. We knew people who were related to some of the mafia up there — so, yeah, we knew a lot of what was going on there. I still do, but I choose to not get involved,” said Curran, who served as mayor of Ocean View for six years, ending his second term in April 2020.
“Readers like to see a love life in a book, no matter what. Of the four books I wrote, women readers like the second one, ‘On To Africa,’ best because of the love life. I have been told that at book clubs. They like the other books, too, but they like that one better because there is more romance,” he said.
But his wife of more than 50 years, Marie, has never given him suggestions about how to create absorbing passionate scenes. In fact, the language teacher, who is schooled in Latin, doesn’t usually read her husband’s work.
“I don’t know why. I’m not going to question her, because she is the boss,” Curran said with a smile.
“My wife is a smart, educated woman who probably shouldn’t look at my books for editorial purposes, because her mind set is old-school and things have changed. Grammar has changed. But she is well aware of the stories,” he said.
For critique, he said he appreciates comments from the Gray Head Group, whose members are supportive as they assess and suggest.
In the description he wrote about the latest book, Curran said “Tramp Trader” continues to follow the “seagoing adventures, dangers and romance encountered by young mariner William Connolly.”
“Aboard the West Way III, he finds himself coping with a drug-dealing chief mate, Brooklyn mafia boss, arms smugglers, human trafficking and a long-distance love life. … Once again, Connolly is the reluctant enforcer on a fractious ship, alone in his efforts except for Second Engineer Greg Russell, former shipmate and friend. He leans on Greg for support and advice as he struggles with love, fidelity and conscience. After losing their charter with the Military Sealift Command, they are forced into the world of ‘tramp trading,’ scrambling for cargoes in remote ports,” Curran explained.
The audience for the book includes “anybody who is interested in any type of maritime adventure.”
“There is no question anybody like that would love it. It’s almost maritime history, to some extent. It covers so many things — not only ship life, but adventures and dangers in various foreign ports all around the world. The characters on the ships are involved in everything you would see in your series of adventures. It’s an adventure novel with a background of romance,” he said about the 260-page volume, selling for $13 per copy.
Self-published by Curran, it is available on Amazon.com, and is also for sale at Bethany Beach Books, Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach, and at The Greyhound–An Indie Bookstore in Berlin, Md.
Other titles in the series include “Young Mariner,” “On to Africa” and “Bombs Aweigh-On to Vietnam.” Curran also has a poetry collection, “Slices of Life-Cerebral Spasms of the Soul.” He has written short stories published in the Eastern Shore Writers Association’s “Bay to Ocean Anthology” for 2018 and 2019, the Maryland Writers’ Association’s anthology “What We Love About Maryland” and the Rehoboth Beach Writer’s Guild anthology “Scenes.”
Curran has published about one book each year.
“I can do the writing in a lot less time, but it works out for my schedule to do it once a year. I outline the book first, then once I’m satisfied where it starts and ends, then I’ll go at it. To tell you the truth, I can write the book in two months. I prefer to drag it out. I don’t want it to be an all-consuming thing for two months of my life,” he said.
“My adventure books have sold decently. For an independent author, it’s a typical word-of-mouth kind of thing. Each successive book has sold more. I’m only talking about hundreds of books here, which is typical for local authors. Every book has sold more because as they come out, the readers say, ‘Oh. Maybe I’ll try the first one.’ All my books are based on trips I made at sea in terms of the types of ships and places I went to around the world, but it is fiction. There is a lot of stuff in there that is truly my imagination,” Curran said.
Offering advice to writers, Curran suggested joining organizations like the Rehoboth Beach Writers’ Guild, the Eastern Shore Writers Association and the Maryland Writers’ Association. He is most active in Rehoboth Beach where, he said, colleagues “are superb.”
“There are 300 to 400 members. It’s a great writing community. They offer classes in writing in various genres. The Eastern Shore and Maryland groups do the same thing. It’s just that I’m more active in the Rehoboth Beach group,” said Curran, adding that he doesn’t miss being mayor of Ocean View.
“There’s a great bunch of folks who work for the Town and I enjoyed that, but I don’t miss it. The new mayor, John Reddington, lives in Bear Trap, and we have known each other a long time. The Town is still doing a good job. I did my six years. It’s always good to let other people come in and take over.”