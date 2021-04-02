Possum Juniors, the youth affiliate of Possum Point Players, will take on the task of creating an original production for their annual summer show this year. The initial interest and information meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, in Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown. The meeting is open to all area young people in grades 6 to 12 who are members or wish to become members of Possum Juniors.
Club officers and advisors will be present. Seating will be appropriately distanced, and masks will be worn. In previous years, Possum Juniors summer productions have included "Annie," "The Addams Family," "Bus Stop" and "The Jungle Book."
After a year like no other, for Summer 2021, PJs announce a production like no other, "Experiment: A Work In Progress," a project that will lead to their summer show. To carry out all aspects of a full scale, original production, Possum Juniors are seeking any and all creative minds to join the effort.
Possum Juniors invite participation and input from all area youth who are interested and willing to take on project responsibilities such as actors, writers, dancers, artists, musicians, set design and construction and technical crews.
Gianna Voges, PJs project coordinator, said, "We welcome those who are in grades 6 through 12 to help us produce a show entirely from scratch. We will be holding an interest meeting ... We will go over what this project is and how you can be a part of it."
Those unable to make the meeting in person can also join over Zoom or request an interest form by emailing experimentaworkinprogress@gmail.com. The Possum Juniors would like to hear from all who are interested in joining and helping with this community theater experiment.
Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization. Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.