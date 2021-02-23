Creative Concepts Fire and Ice.jpg

Creative Concepts will host a giveaway for a clipper ship model on Feb. 28, at the conclusion of the Fire & Ice Festival. An ice-sculpture replica of the ship will be part of the festival, on display outside Creative Concepts' Clarksville store between Feb. 26 and 28.

Creative Concepts Furniture will sponsor an ice sculpture featured in front of their Clarksville store on the corner of Route 17 and 26 this weekend as part of the Fire & Ice Festival, taking place throughout the area between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28.

The ice sculpture will be carved in the shape of a “Delmarvalous” vintage clipper ship. A model of the ship (valued at $150) will also be raffled off to one winner who visits the store during the weekend. The ship was the inspiration for the ice sculpture. No purchase is necessary, with a limit of one entry per person.

For more information on the event, see the Creative Concepts Facebook page @creativeconceptsfurniture or stop into Creative Concepts Furniture this weekend. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Feb. 28, around 3:30 p.m.

