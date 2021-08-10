Country singer Jamey Johnson, last Friday evening at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, performed his popular song “In Color,” honoring all those who have served in the nation’s military. In the audience was 97-year-old Frankford resident Ernest Marvel, who likes the song and who connected with the country star over Marvel’s own military service.
Marvel is a decorated World War II veteran who served with the 45th Infantry Division’s 3rd Army under the command of Gen. George S. Patton. He was among the soldiers who liberated the infamous Dachau concentration camp. He earned a host of medals and citations, including a Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars (one with a Valor citation) and a European Theater medal with three Battle Stars.
Encouraged by his family, during the concert on Aug. 6, Marvel made his way to the barriers in front of the stage when Johnson started singing “In Color” and listened intently to the lyrics about a little boy asking his grandfather about some old black-and-white photographs.
Oh, and this one here was taken overseas
In the middle of hell in 1943
In the wintertime
You can almost see my breath
That was my tail gunner ol’ Johnny Magee
He was a high school teacher from New Orleans
Marvel walked up to the stage barriers, surrounded by family members who were video-recording his every move. The audience started to applaud, connecting the lyrics to the local veteran.
They completely erupted when Johnson jumped off the stage and made his way to the war veteran, shook his hand, then hugged him and gave him his guitar pick.
“Thank you for your service, sir,” Johnson said to Marvel.
“A night of simple joy and patriotism,” said Freeman Arts Pavilion Executive Director Patti Grimes. “It is events like these that keep us motivated and emotionally fulfilled. Ernest deserved the recognition, and we all benefitted from it. His being here tonight connected us all in a way that reminded us how much we all have to be grateful for.”
The Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was established in 2007 by Michelle Freeman to honor her husband, Josh Freeman, the former chair of the Carl M. Freeman Companies, after his death in December 2006. The foundation seeks to honor Josh Freeman’s passion and commitment to excellence by creating programs he would have been proud of. Those programs include Freeman Arts Pavilion, which presents more than 60 performances a year, and its Arts Access Initiative, which provides to K-12 students and under-served families of Delmarva year-round, high-quality, diverse arts experiences at no cost.
Annually, more than 80,000 residents and visitors are impacted through the foundation’s mission of creating opportunities that elevate the human spirit.