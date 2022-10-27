Hundreds of children in costume, and their parents, who also may be dressed to cause dread and delight, will fill John West Park this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. for Cops & Goblins, the annual Halloween party hosted by the Ocean View Police Department.
Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin is encouraging the community to join in the fun of masquerading and trick-or-treating at the many tables that will be set up at the park, on West Avenue. Cheese and pepperoni pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs, Rita’s ice in a variety of flavors, bags of chips, soda and water will be provided, all free of charge, and there will be horseback riding, a petting zoo, rides, inflatables and, of course, hauntingly good music. South Coastal Library will be giving away books and bags filled with coloring books, crayons and applications for a library card.
In case of rain, it will be held the next day.
In 2020, Cops & Goblins was canceled due to the pandemic, but it returned last year for the fifth time. McLaughlin credited “the men and women of the OVPD, in conjunction with our partners in the community” for planning it, and said one of the hallmarks of Cops & Goblins is the emphasis on community policing.
During an earlier conversation with the Coastal Point, McLaughlin said the police department wanted to add a signature event to its outreach initiatives.
“Specifically, we were looking to host something that would be fun for the whole family and would generate positive encounters between the police and young people in the Ocean View area. On Oct. 31, 2015, the inaugural Cops & Goblins event took place. Hundreds of area children attended, and feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive.
“Cops & Goblins was started with the goal of, ‘What can we do for our local families and particularly the kids?’ And as a way to give back to the community for all the support they give us. We really are blessed in the fact that we get overwhelming support from the community,” McLaughlin said.
“Kids have a great time and there are smiles on everyone’s faces. That’s what we want. Every year it seems to grow bigger and bigger as the word spreads,” Ocean View Police Capt. Heath Hall, who is coordinating the festivity this year, added.
“All the vendors love seeing the kids dressed up. They get into it, too. Some of the vendors even dress up. … It’s a good event for the family. They can come out and enjoy themselves. It’s a family festival and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Hall said.
Hocker’s grocery stores are donating hundreds of hotdogs and hamburgers, and the Town is getting a deal from Papa John’s for cheese and pepperoni pizzas.
“You can have a pretty good lunch, do some trick-or-treating, get some nice hand-outs. … It’s fun. The crazy part is coordinating it. We start looking into it in May. That’s the start of our new budget year. I start putting out feelers, making phone calls for my rides and pony rides,” Hall said.